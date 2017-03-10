Ordinances – CITY OF STILLWATER

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given that the City Council of the City of Stillwater, Minnesota, will meet on Tuesday, March 21st, 2017, at 7 p.m. in the Council Chambers at Stillwater City Hall, 216 North Fourth Street, to consider an appeal request by Jeffrey B. Larson, JBL Companies, property owner, and Chris Goetzke, applicant. The request is to reconsider a Design Permit denied by the HPC for the property located at 324 Main Street South in the CBD district. PID 28.030.20.41.0004. Complete property and legal description available upon request. HPC Case No. 2017-2.

All persons wishing to be heard with reference to this request will be heard at this meeting.

Bill Turnblad

Community Development Director

Published in the

Stillwater Gazette

March 10, 2017

