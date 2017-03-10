Order To Show Cause – ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF WASHINGTON

DISTRICT COURT

TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

Case Type: Other Civil Torrens

Court File No.: 82-CV-16-5212

In the Matter of the Petition of:

Petition of James Poepl and Annalise Poepl for the correction of the description of Tracts B, C and D of Registered Land Survey No. 74

and for an Order for the Filing of a New Plat

in Relation to Certificate of Title Nos. 72126

and 72127 issued for land in the County of Washington and State of Minnesota and legally described as follows:

Tracts B, C, and D, REGISTERED LAND SURVEY NO. 74, EXCEPT that part of Tracts B, C, and D, REGISTERED LAND SURVEY NO. 74 shown as PARCEL 16 on MINNESOTA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION RIGHT OF WAY PLAT NUMBERED 82-62 as the same is on file and of record in the office of the Registrar of Titles in and for said Washington County (Certificate of Title No. 72126)

And

The Northeast Quarter of the Southeast Quarter (NE1/4 OF SE1/4); all in Section (Six) 6, Township Twenty-Six (26), Range Twenty (20) (Certificate of Title No. 72127)

TO: Hastings Cable TV Company;

Coaxial Associates St. Croix Limited Partnership;

King Videocable Company-St. Croix;

State of Minnesota;

Castle Rock Bank;

Patricia Ann Cooper; and

Judith Screaton.

Upon receiving and filing the Report of the Examiner of Titles in the above-entitled matter, IT IS ORDERED, that you, and all persons interested, appear before this Court on the 17th day of April, 2017, at 9:00 oclock a.m. at the Washington County Government Center, 14949 62nd Street North, P.O. Box 3802, Stillwater, MN 55082, and then, or as soon thereafter as the matter can be heard, show cause, if there is any, why this Court should not enter an Order as follows:

For an Order that Tracts B, C, and D, Registered Land Survey No. 74 be reformed and corrected as depicted, together with the NE1/4 OF SE1/4, on the plat of Morgan Farm Lots, Washington County, Minnesota as attached to the Petition as Exhibit B, and as filed with this Court; and

For a further Order directing the Registrar of Titles to accept the filing of the proposed plat with the Office of the Registrar of Titles in the form attached to the Petition; and

For a further Order of the Court that the legal descriptions for the instruments described in Paragraph 11 and Paragraph 12 of the Petition be reformed and corrected to instruments affecting lots within the plat of Morgan Farm Lots, Washington County, Minnesota to be filed in connection with this proceedings subsequent, which shall continue to encumber and run in favor of the parties benefited thereunder; and

For a further Order directing the Registrar of Titles to cancel Certificate No. 72126 and Certificate No. 72127 and enter three new certificates of title certifying the Petitioners as the owners of property described as Lot 1, Lot 2, and Lot 3, Block 1, Morgan Farm Lots, Washington County, Minnesota according to the plat to be filed in connection with this Petition, free from all memorials except Document Nos. 62120; 77969; 93855; 96138; 96139; 1011541; 1011542; 1047926; 1084898; and 1232162.

Attendance is required only by those who wish to object to the entry of the above described Order.

IT IS FURTHER ORDERED, that this Order to Show Cause be served:

(a) at least 10 days before the hearing upon the above-named parties residing in this State in the manner provided by law for the service of Summons in a civil action;

(b) it shall be served at least 14 days before the hearing upon each of the above-named nonresidents by sending a copy of this Order to such nonresidents post office address, by registered or certified mail, return receipt requested;

(c) it shall be served upon each of the above-named parties who cannot be found by two weeks published notice and by sending a copy of this Order at least 14 days before the hearing by first class mail to the last known address of the party and by sending another copy of this Order at least 14 days before the hearing by first class mail to the address of such party as stated on the Certificate of Title if an address is so stated; and

(d) upon a dissolved, withdrawn, or revoked business entity governed by Minn. Stat., Chapter 302A, 303, 317A, 322A, 322B, or 323 in the manner provided by Minn. Stat. 5.25.

Dated: February 28, 2017

By: /s/ John C. Hoffman

JUDGE OF THE DISTRICT COURT

APPROVED: EDWARD W. SIMONET

Examiner of Titles

By: /s/ Edward W. Simonet

Daniel J. Fluegel, #0303112

Attorney for Petitioner

FLUEGEL LAW FIRM P.A.

999 Westview Drive, Suite 1

Hastings, MN 55033

Phone: 651-438-9777 / Fax: 651-438-9777

Email: [email protected]

Published in the

Stillwater Gazette

March 10, 17, 2017

661967