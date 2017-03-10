Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF STILLWATER

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

FOR 2017 STREET IMPROVEMENT PROJECT

PROJECT 2017-02, L.I. 413

March 8, 2017

Notice is hereby given that the City Council of Stillwater, Washington County, Minnesota, will meet in the Council Chambers of the Stillwater City Hall, 216 N 4th Street, Stillwater, MN 55082 at 7:00 p.m. or as soon as possible thereafter, on Tuesday, March 21, 2017, to consider street and utility improvements.

The area proposed to be assessed for such improvement is properties abutting Moore Street West, William Street South (Myrtle St W to Oak St W), Sixth Street South (Hancock St W to Orleans St W), Seeley Street South (Olive St W to Pine St W), Brick Street South (Olive St W to Pine St W), Hemlock Street South (Olive St W to Pine St W), Grove Street South (Olive St W to Pine St W), Center Street South (Olive St W to Pine St W), Oak Street West (Sherburne St S to west of Seeley St S), Myrtlewood Court, Surrey Lane, Driving Park Road, Benson Boulevard East, Paddock Circle, Trotter Court, Fifth Avenue South, Fourth Avenue South, Third Avenue South, Second Avenue South, Hillcrest Drive, St Louis Street East, Burlington Street East (Third Ave S to Sixth Ave S), Dubuque Street East (Third Ave S to Fifth Ave S). The estimated cost of the improvements is $2,229,372.51. A reasonable estimate of the impact of the assessment will be available at the hearing. Such persons as desire to be heard with reference to the proposed improvement will be heard at this meeting.

Diane Ward

City Clerk

Published in the

Stillwater Gazette

March 10, 17, 2017

662256