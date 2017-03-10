Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF OAK PARK HEIGHTS

WASHINGTON COUNTY, MINNESOTA

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

TO CONSIDER ISSUANCE OF AN ON SALE INTOXICATING LIQUOR LICENSE INCLUDING SUNDAY SALES FOR MONICA SILVA DBA FIESTA CANCUN BAR & GRILL

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Oak Park Heights, Washington County, Minnesota shall hold a public hearing to consider issuing an on-sale intoxicating liquor license including Sunday Sales to Monica Silva dba Fiesta Cancun Bar & Grill for their restaurant located at 5817 Neal Avenue North, Oak Park Heights, MN 55082.

Written or oral comments will be considered.

The public hearing shall be held on Tuesday, March 28, 2017 at 6:00 oclock p.m. at the City Hall, 14168 Oak Park Boulevard North, Oak Park Heights, Minnesota 55082.

Dated this 7th day of March, 2017.

BY ORDER OF THE CITY COUNCIL

Jennifer Pinski, City Clerk

Published in the

Stillwater Gazette

March 10, 2017

662204