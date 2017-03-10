Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF OAK PARK HEIGHTS

WASHINGTON COUNTY, MINNESOTA
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
TO CONSIDER ISSUANCE OF AN ON SALE INTOXICATING LIQUOR LICENSE INCLUDING SUNDAY SALES FOR MONICA SILVA DBA FIESTA CANCUN BAR & GRILL
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Oak Park Heights, Washington County, Minnesota shall hold a public hearing to consider issuing an on-sale intoxicating liquor license including Sunday Sales to Monica Silva dba Fiesta Cancun Bar & Grill for their restaurant located at 5817 Neal Avenue North, Oak Park Heights, MN 55082.
Written or oral comments will be considered.
The public hearing shall be held on Tuesday, March 28, 2017 at 6:00 oclock p.m. at the City Hall, 14168 Oak Park Boulevard North, Oak Park Heights, Minnesota 55082.
Dated this 7th day of March, 2017.
BY ORDER OF THE CITY COUNCIL
Jennifer Pinski, City Clerk
Published in the
Stillwater Gazette
March 10, 2017
662204