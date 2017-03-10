Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF LAKELAND

NOTICE OF A PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given that on March 21, 2017, at 6:00 p.m. at the former City Hall, at 690 Quinnell Ave N, Lakeland, MN 55043, the Lakeland City Council will hold a public hearing to solicit public response to a request to amend Afton-Lakeland Elementary Schools current Conditional Use Permit. The amendment will allow the installation of an air conditioning system. The chiller for the air conditioning will operate inside a screening wall which will be constructed adjacent to a current mechanical room of the school.

Those persons having an interest in said meetings are encouraged to attend. Oral testimony will be accepted on the above subject at this meeting. Questions may be directed to the City Planner at 612-258-5977.

Kurt Bearinger

City Planner

Published in the

Stillwater Gazette

March 10, 2017

662270