Walter “Red” Baker

Age 91, of Stillwater, died Sunday, March 5, at the Good Samaritan Center in Stillwater.

Walter served his country as a Seabee during WWII in the Philippines, and in combat during the Korean Conflict on the USS McGinty, off the coast of Korea.

He worked as a meat cutter at Swanson’s in Worthington and later at Ralph’s Red Owl in Worthington and then in Mitchell, South Dakota. In 1985 Red moved to Stillwater and worked in the same capacity for Brines. His bucket list was completed when the Cubs won the World Series.

Survived by children, Steve Baker, David (Pam) Baker, and Pamm (Kevin) Robideau; grandchildren, Jason (Annie) Baker, Lucas Baker, Linnea Baker, Jet (Renee) Baker, Katie Baker, Michael (Jessica) Robideau, T.J. (Na) Robideau; great-grandchildren, Henry Walter Baker, Aiden Robideau, Tanner Robideau; brother-in-law Gordis (Fela) Hetrick.

Preceded in death by his wife Norma; parents, Ray and Valma Baker; sisters, Edna, Elsie and Aretta.

Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, March 14, 2017 at First United Methodist Church, 813 W. Myrtle St., Stillwater, MN 55082, with visitation one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Good Samaritan Center, Lakeview Hospice or First United Methodist Church. Private interment at Fort Snelling at a later date. Special thanks to the staff at Good Samaritan Center.

