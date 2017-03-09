Show opens this weekend featuring 25 area youth

Pictured is the cast of Festival Theatre’s “The Titanic Project.” From left in front are Elliana Naegelen, Annalina Johnson, Jude Fisk, Sage Fisk, Tristan Bodin, Julianna Johnson, Addie Anderson and Olivia Dodge. From left in the middle are Hope Naegelen, Ella Anderson, Beckett Schmidt, Anders Waterworth, Samara Cox, Abby Ruona, Isabella Johnson and Olivia Jeanetta. From left in back are Michaela Cabreana, Olivia Slavik, Megan Hankel, Gideon Schmidt, Cade Anderson, Brecken Styles, Anneka Cress and Jack Slavik. Not pictured: Caty Larson. (Submitted photo)

Festival Theatre’s history-based collaborative show, “The Titanic Project,” opens Friday, March 10, at 7:30 p.m.

“The Titanic Project” is a devised show that comes from the creative minds of young actors who have been working with the Festival artistic staff. There are six opportunities to see this show and seats are anticipated to sell out quickly.

“This is a great show to introduce young people to theatre and a wonderful way to look at history,” artistic director Jaclyn Johnson said. “It’s very engaging with short scenes and a lot of movement. It’s a fun, lively, fast-paced show, perfect for audiences as young as 3 years old.”

The final rehearsals are always a bit stressful, layering in costumes and technical elements takes a great deal of focus and collaboration. But Johnson said the youth have been fantastic.

“They have been working so hard to implement notes and deepen their performances, even while we integrate the additional layers of technical design,” she said. “It’s been a great joy to watch each of them grow in confidence through this devising process. We’re so excited to be able to share their hard work with our community.”

Tickets for “The Titanic Project” are $13.50 for adults and $8.50 for youth (5-25) and can be purchased at FestivalTheatre.org, by emailing [email protected] or by calling 715-483-3387.

For other youth-related activities, Festival Theatre has announced its 2017 summer arts education series Art In Action, a multi-arts morning camp for youth ages 5-12.

Art In Action is a morning camp from 8:30 am to 12 pm. The fee per child has also been adjusted to $50 per child. There are five separate camps through July and into August. For information and registration go to festivaltheatre.org or call 715-83-3387.