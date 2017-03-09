Dan Seftick speaks at Conversations of the Valley in March

On the night of April 16, 2011, Dan Seftick’s 31-year-old son Greg died with his friend in an avalanche in Grand Teton National Park. Despite taking all proper precautions, following requirements for a backcountry activity and the best efforts of highly skilled search-and-rescue personnel, the search for these two experienced mountaineers took seven days. In his new book “Real Mountains,” Dan Seftick, an Afton resident, shares the story of this tragic accident and memories of his son Greg.

Dan Seftick will speak at the St. Croix Valley Foundation’s Conversations of the Valley event 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 15, at the Lowell Inn Event Center, 102 N. Second St., Stillwater.

