Column: Concerned about uninsured drivers? There are ways to protect yourself

Jeff Zignego

GUEST COLUMNIST

One driver out of every seven in the U.S. is believed to have no auto insurance, and that has broad repercussions for the 86 percent of drivers who do, according to the Insurance Information Institute (I.I.I.)

“Most people don’t think about the uninsured or underinsured motorist coverage portion of their auto insurance policy until they are the victim of a hit and run accident, or are involved in a crash with a driver who either does not have auto insurance or has very minimal insurance,” said Jeanne M. Salvatore, senior vice president and consumer spokesperson for the I.I.I.

Uninsured motorist coverage will reimburse you, a member of your family or a designated driver for bodily injuries caused by a hit-and-run driver or an uninsured motorist. Underinsured motorist coverage comes into play when an at-fault driver has insufficient insurance to pay for your total loss. Underinsured motorist coverage will also protect you if you are hit by a car as a pedestrian.

In a 2014 uninsured motorists study, the Insurance Research Council estimated that 9-11 percent of all drivers in Minnesota were uninsured in 2012.

While auto insurance policies with both uninsured and underinsured coverages are available nationwide, these are optional coverages in a majority of states. Carrying uninsured motorist coverage is required by law in Minnesota. Minnesota is one of only a few states that also mandates the purchase of underinsured motorist coverage.

There are some other ways drivers can receive protection. No-fault insurance laws provide some relief from uninsured motorists because accident victims are generally able to collect benefits from their own insurance companies, regardless of whether the other party has insurance coverage. Minnesota is a no-fault state.

Moreover, if you are in an accident caused by an uninsured motorist and you do not have uninsured motorist coverage, your health insurance policy will usually pay medical bills related to that car accident. However, your health insurance will not pay for lost wages if you miss work, nor will a health insurance company seek redress for pain and suffering resulting from the crash. Lost wages and pain and suffering are paid for by the liability portion of the at-fault driver’s auto insurance policy. But, if the at-fault driver has little or no coverage, the victim’s uninsured or underinsured policy provisions are accessed.

“Responsible drivers who pay for insurance end up also paying for injuries caused by uninsured drivers,” said Elizabeth A. Sprinkel, CPCU, senior vice president of the Insurance Research Council. “The declining trend in the percentage of uninsured motorists is a positive development for consumers; however, the heightened levels of uninsured motorists and the rising claim payments involved still remain a concern for insured drivers, insurers and policymakers.”

This column was submitted by Jeff Zignego with information from Insurance Information Institute and the Insurance Research Council.