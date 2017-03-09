Photograph by instructor Bob Lyksett, who will be teaching “Camera Smart Photography” this spring at The Phipps.

Photography class April 4-13 at the Phipps

“Camera Smart Photography,” a two-week class for adults and teens ages 13 and older, will be offered Tuesdays and Thursdays, April 4-13, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at The Phipps Center for the Arts in Hudson, Wis.

In this “hands-on-the-camera” class, students will learn how to maximize their camera’s potential to create photographs that are suitable for framing. The instructor will guide students through the menus within the software of their cameras and through the function of the many buttons on their camera’s body and lenses.

Proper handling and care of photography equipment also will be covered in this class, which includes instruction on how to take quality pictures of a variety of subjects – landscape, people, architecture, and more. Assignments will be given between classes to encourage students to practice what they learn.

Students must bring their own SLR camera with a fully charged battery, the camera’s manual if available, and a memory card with ample storage.

Instructor Bob Lyksett holds a bachelor’s degree in photography and has worked as a news photographer for the ABC affiliate in Salt Lake City, Utah. He has been a photography instructor for the Park City School District in Utah, and enjoys photographing sports of all kinds along with anything to do with the outdoors. Lyksett’s work has been published on magazine covers both regionally and nationally, and is permanently on display at the Stillwater Artist Guild Studio in Stillwater, Minn. To see his work, go to BobLyksettPhotography.com

The class fee is $99. For more information or to register, go to ThePhipps.org, call 715-386-2305, or stop by the center.

Sculpture and mosaic workshops at The Phipps

Wouterina “Riana” de Raad will offer a sculpture weekend workshop on Saturday, March 18, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday, March 19, from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. and a mosaic weekend workshop on Saturday, April 1, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday, April 2, from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m., at The Phipps Center for the Arts in Hudson, Wis.

In the sculpture workshop, students will learn to make a concrete planter, birdbath, or statue that can be outside all year round in a subzero climate. This two-step process begins on the first day with making a multi-layered metal armature, and then participants cement these forms on the following day. Students should wear work clothes and bring garden gloves with a cloth upper and a thin nitrile palm (Atlas gloves are recommended), band-aids, a dust mask, and safety glass, as well as a sack lunch each day. All other materials and tools will be provided. The fee is $275.

In the mosaic workshop, students will learn the basic skills of mosaic tiling, how to cut and break glass and ceramic tile, as well as what materials and adhesives to use for a subzero climate. Students who took the sculpture workshop can bring their piece back to mosaic during this workshop. New students are asked to provide an object they wish to mosaic. All students should bring tiling objects such as broken dishes, buttons, mirrors, beads, shells, tiles, recycled and found objects, etc. (for outdoor work, tiling materials must be impermeable), old towels or rags, garden gloves with a cloth upper and a thin nitrile palm (Atlas gloves are recommended), band-aids, a dust mask, and safety glass, as well as a sack lunch each day. All other materials and tools will be provided. The fee is $195.

Ballroom dance parties March 18, April 1 & 15

Ballroom dance parties are offered on and the first and third Saturday of every month October – May, and the third Saturday of every month June – September, from 7 to 10 p.m. in the dance studio of The Phipps Center for the Arts in Hudson, Wis.

Tom Larson will offer a dance lesson during the first hour. Westcoast swing and nightclub two-step will be featured on March 18. The rumba and samba will be taught on April 1. The tango and cha cha will be featured on April 15. This is an opportunity to have fun trying out new dance skills in a relaxed and comfortable environment. Dancers of all experience levels are welcome. Admission is $12 per person.

Larson has taught at The Phipps since 2003 and owns the Ballroom and Wedding Dance Studio in Minneapolis. He performed for five seasons with The Continental Ballet Company.

For further information, contact The Phipps Center at 715-386-2305.