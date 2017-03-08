Chamber mixer features elected officials

This month’s Greater Stillwater Chamber of Commerce mixer will spotlight local, county and state elected and other officials.

The event is 5-7 p.m. Thursday, March 16, at the 3rd Street Post, 103 Third St. S., Stillwater.

Officials scheduled to attend include:

• Karin Housley, state senator

• Kathy Lohmer, state representative

• Barbara Dacy, executive director of the Washington County Community Development Agency

• Ted Kozlowski, mayor of Stillwater

• Susan St. Ores, mayor of Bayport

• Mary McComber, mayor of Oak Park Heights

• Michael Pearson, mayor of Lake Elmo

• Dave Junker, Stillwater City Council

• Doug Menikheim, Stillwater City Council

Members and guests can arrive anytime 5-7 pm, and stay as long as they wish. There will be light appetizers and opportunities to meet other business people from the St Croix Valley face to face.

Event is free to chamber members. RSVP is appreciated at bit.Ly/2m8zZBQ.