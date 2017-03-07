Stillwater plans $2.2 million street project in 2017

Stillwater is considering a 4.3-mile street improvement project this year. Red areas are proposed for partial or full reconstruction. Blue areas are proposed for resurfacing. (Map courtesy of the city of Stillwater)

The city of Stillwater is considering an estimated $2.2 million street improvement project this year to resurface or reconstruct about 4.3 miles of roadway.

According to a recent feasibility study, 1.6 miles are proposed for reconstruction or partial reconstruction, including parts of Oak, Seeley, Brick, Hemlock, Grove, Center, William Moore and Sixth streets. All these streets are at least 45 years old, city staff say. According to City Engineer Shawn Sanders, Sixth Street by the junior high school hasn’t seen any major improvements since it was built in 1969.

The remaining 2.7 miles of roadway in the project will be resurfaced, through a process known as mill and overlay. Streets being resurfaced are 21-23 years old and show signs of surface deterioration but are structurally sound.

City staff selected projects based on a 2013 pavement management plan and further staff review.

City policy calls for cost-sharing between the city and property owners along the project routes. Property owners bear the brunt of the cost, and charges take the form of a special assessment that can be added to property taxes and paid over a period of time.

Properties on streets being reconstructed are assessed for 70 percent of the cost.

For the mill and overlay projects, properties owners are generally charged 80 percent of the cost. On state-aid streets, however, they are charged 50 percent of mill and overlay costs, and properties in the Industrial Park must pay 100 percent of project costs.

In total, property owners would pay $1.66 million of the total estimated 2017 project costs, with the city contributing about $565,000.

A public hearing on the project is scheduled for March 21. If approved, project construction is expected to run June to October. An assessment hearing would be expected in October.

Contact Jonathan Young at [email protected]