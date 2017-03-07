Manning and Busse are SAHS Athletes of the Week

Luke Manning

Luke Manning — Boys hockey

One of three Ponies to surpass the 50-point mark this season, Luke Manning scored goals in each of Stillwater’s Section 4AA boys’ hockey victories in the past week.

The senior captain scored a first-period goal in Stillwater’s 7-0 section quarterfinal victory over North St. Paul and followed that up with a goal and an assist in a 5-1 triumph over Woodbury in the semifinals. Manning has totaled 18 goals and 35 assists in 27 games this season, trailing only Noah Cates (22-46—68) and Matthew Stanton (25-30—55) on the team in scoring.

Jon Busse

Jon Busse — Boys swimming and diving

One of four Ponies who will be competing in four events at this week’s boys’ swimming and diving state meet, Jon Busse helped propel Stillwater to its sixth consecutive Section 4AA title on Feb. 25 at SJHS.

The junior finished second in the 200 individual medley (1:54.27) and second in the 100 backstroke (50.77) to qualify for state in those events and also contributed to Stillwater’s first-place 200 medley and 400 freestyle relay teams. The Ponies easily outdistanced runner-up Mounds View in the team standings.