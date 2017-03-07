KARE 11’s Boyd Huppert speaks at historical society meeting

KARE 11 News’ Boyd Huppert will be the featured speaker at the Washington County Historical Society’s annual meeting Thursday, March 23.

The Washington County Historical Society has announced that Boyd Huppert of KARE 11 News will be the featured speaker at the society’s annual meeting on Thursday March 23, at the Lowell Inn Banquet Center in Stillwater.

Boyd Huppert got his start in broadcasting as a 16-year-old announcer at his hometown radio station, WEVR in River Falls, Wis. He majored in journalism and political science at UW-River Falls and began his television career in 1984 at WSAW-TV in Wausau. Boyd worked at two more TV stations, KETV in Omaha and WITI in Milwaukee, before joining KARE 11 in 1996.

Huppert produces and hosts KARE 11’s weekly “Land of 10,000 Stories” segment. His writing and reporting has been recognized with 14 National Edward R. Murrow Awards. Huppert also has received a national Emmy for feature reporting, the Scripps Howard Award, and multiple Sigma Delta Chi and National Headliner awards.

Come and listen to some of the more interesting, fascinating and funny stories Boyd Huppert has come across around the state.

The event is open to the public and the cost is $25 for WCHS members and $30 for nonmembers.

The evening will begin at 5:30 p.m. with a social hour, dinner at 6:30 p.m., and the business meeting will be at 7:30 p.m. Huppert’s program will begin around 8 p.m.

Reservations are required. To make reservations or for more information about the event please call 651-439-5956 or visit wchsmn.org.