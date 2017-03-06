Tickets on sale for May 20 Brewers Bazaar

This year’s Brewers Bazaar in Stillwater will be Saturday, May 20.

Tickets are now available online for the 11th annual event, sponsored by the Stillwater Sunrise Rotary Club. The event raises money for the club’s local, state, national and international service projects.

More than 20 brewers will offer samples of their beers between 11:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. on the Avalon Riverboat docked in downtown Stillwater.

“Don’t wait,” said Sunrise Rotary Chair Ken McGinley. “The Avalon can hold only 750 and has been selling out each year.”

For tickets, email [email protected].