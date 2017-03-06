Mary R. Ettinger

Mary Ettinger, age 86, of Fort Myers Beach, FL, passed away peacefully in Fort Myers on Feb. 28, 2017 of complications from a stroke.

Preceded in death by parents, Florian and Lillian Fazendin; husbands, William Wieden, Spencer Parnham and Jim Ettinger; brothers, Don and Johnny Fazendin; sister, Kathleen Molitor.

Survived by children, David (Sherri), Jeff (Joan), Scott (Carole), Bob (Lynne) Wieden, Russell (Jolynn) Parnham and Jenifer Friscia; grandchildren, Rissy McCray (Ryan), Angie and Darren Wieden, Jessie Runk (Aaron), Julie Drommerhausen (Scott), John (Jenna) and Jenna (Ben Bracamonte) Wieden, Ashley, Courtney, Trent and Tia Wieden, Greg Parnham, Jackie and Danny Friscia; nine great-grandchildren; sister, Feenie Wolfort; many friends and special longtime companion, Earl (Fuzzy) Nies.

Mary enjoyed being with friends and laughing every day. She never missed a party and was usually the person who made all the decorations. She made friends easily and everyone loved to be with her because “if Mary was at the party, it was going to be fun.” She enjoyed socializing, dancing, crafts, crossword puzzles and a glass or two of wine. She will be missed by so many. Mary was born and raised in Stillwater and now has come home to rest.

Mass of Christian Burial Thursday, March 9, 2017 at 11 a.m. at Church of St. Michael, 611 3rd St. S., Stillwater, MN with visitation one hour prior to the Mass at the church. Interment St. Michael’s Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to St Michael’s Church or donor choice.

