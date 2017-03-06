Lawrence “Larry” Peterson

Larry Peterson, age 84, of Marine on St. Croix, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on March 3, 2017 at Lakeview Hospital after a battle with cancer.

Preceded in death by parents, Walter and Mildred; in-laws, Clarence and Ethel Natt; brothers, Bob, Ron, and Dave; brothers-in-law, Leighton Natt, Carroll Volkman, and Laurel Hansmann.

Survived by his sweetheart of 59 years, Sharon; children, Cheryl (Jim) Reinitz, Roger (Susan), Lori (Arnie); grandchildren, Kate, Greta (David); great-granddaughter, Sydney; siblings, Virginia, Ruth (Peter), Marlys (David), Walter (Debbie); sisters-in-law, Jill and Vi; and extended family and many friends.

Larry worked at Andersen Windows for 41 years. He enjoyed volunteering his time with American Cancer Society, American Red Cross, Scandia-Marine Lions, Community Thread (CVS), and was a longtime member of Christ Lutheran Church.

A funeral service will be held Friday, March 10th at 11 a.m. at Christ Lutheran Church, 150 5th St., Marine on St. Croix. Visitation Thursday, March 9th from 5-8 p.m. at Christ Lutheran Church and one hour prior to the service. Interment at Oakland Cemetery, Marine on St. Croix. Memorials are preferred to Christ Lutheran Church, Eagle’s Healing Nest, or U of M Foundation Type 1 Diabetes Research.

Post navigation