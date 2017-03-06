Gymnastics: Ponies place fifth at state meet

With the encouragment of teammates and assistant coach Joan Ledson, Stillwater sophomore Gretchen Sharp takes off down the approach in the vault during the team competition at the Class AA state meet on Friday, Feb. 24 at the University of Minnesota Sports Pavilion in Minneapolis. (Gazette staff photo by Stuart Grosrkeutz)

MINNEAPOLIS — With five of its six team members competing at state for the first time, the Stillwater gymnastics team experienced a few missteps, but finished with a flourish on the way to a fifth-place finish in the Class AA state meet on Friday, Feb. 24 at the University of Minnesota Sports Pavilion.

The Ponies were nearly flawless while posting a score of 148.0 to end Roseville’s 11-year run at state in the Section 4AA Meet, but were unable to match that while posting a score of 145.075 in their first state appearance since 2012.

Lakeville North claimed the state championship with a winning total of 149.325 while St. Cloud Tech (146.925) and Owatonna (146.475) followed in second and third. Cambridge-Isanti also slipped ahead of the Ponies in fourth place with a score of 145.45. Stillwater junior Lauren Thole competes on the balance beam during the state team competition on Friday, Feb. 24 at the University of Minnesota Sports Pavilion. (Gazette staff photos by Stuart Groskreutz)

Competing without any seniors in the lineup and just one gymnast with prior state experience in individual competition, the Ponies were thrown right into the fire while facing their two lower scoring events in the first half of the meet. Stillwater received a score of 35.3 in the uneven bars and finished with a 34.775 total in the beam — more than 3.5 points less than the Ponies scored in those events at sections.

Lauren Thole paced Stillwater in the uneven bars with a score of 9.15 Gretchen Sharp was next with a score of 9.025. Peyton Classon (8.6) and Danielle Keran completed the scoring (8.525) for the Ponies.

“Peyton opened with her best bars routine of the season, sticking her double flyaway dismount on an injured foot,” Ponies coach Traci Swenson said. “Gretchen, Danielle and Lauren had clean routines. Isabel fought through her routine, avoiding a fall, but missing a few skills and combinations.”

The beam was next for the Ponies, with Sharp leading the way with a score of 9.175. Sami Chang (8.8), Thole (8.4) and Keran (8.4) also contributed to the team score.

“On beam, we had some jitters,” Swenson said. “Lauren and Sami started with stuck routines, with some misused connections. Danielle had a nearly flawless routine until her last skill, which she fell on. Gretchen finished with a clean routine.”

Stillwater opened on beam at the section meet and a strong showing in that event provided an early boost of confidence, but the state meet did not start as smoothly.

“It matters a little bit (where you start), but we’ve been training for so long and worked so hard,” Sharp said. “It was kind of nice we were able to get some of the harder events over with and be ready to show it off.”

The Ponies regrouped quickly, however, buoyed by the fact that their top two events were coming up with the floor exercise and vault.

“We had a bit of a rough start, but we pulled it together,” Sharp said. “We just wanted to go in there and do our very best and show the state what Stillwater gymnastics could do.”

Stillwater posted the highest score of all eight teams in the floor at 37.55, led by Isabel Bartosh with a score of 9.575 and Sharp at 9.45. Chang (9.3) and Keran (9.225) also delivered strong routines for the Ponies.

“We had a rocky start, but the girls showed their best on floor and vault,” Swenson said. “Other than a step out of bounds on Sami’s routine, the girls showed up and did great routines.” Peyton Classon reacts with joy after sticking her landing on the bars for the Ponies in the state team competition.

Stillwater’s team total of 37.45 in the vault was the third highest turned in, providing a strong finish for a team that also qualified five for individual competition the next night.

Bartosh again led the Ponies with a score of 9.475, but Keran (9.375), Chang (9.3) and Sharp (9.3) were not far off. Classon was also solid while receiving an 8.9.

“We finished on our best event and delivered,” Swenson said.

Sharp, a sophomore, has competed at the individual state meet the previous two years and admitted it’s hard to prepare for the state atmosphere unless you’ve been through it before.

“The first time at state is definitely hard,” Sharp said. “It’s so intimidating to show up where you get to watch some of the best gymnastics in the state, but once you’re adjusted it’s also a lot of fun and it’s just amazing to be there.

“Next year we’re all planning to come back stronger and go to the state meet again and maybe place higher and show everybody what we’re able to do.”

Stillwater has placed higher at state in just two of its previous five appearances at state. The Ponies finished third in their inaugural trip in 1982 and placed fourth in 2005. The team finished seventh in 1997 and eighth in 2002 and 2012.

“It was an amazing feeling to be able to represent the Stillwater gymnastics team at the state meet and do that well, especially in the last two events,” Sharp said.

And with so many returning gymnasts expected back next year, the Ponies are hoping to make consecutive trips to state for the first time in the program’s history.

“That has always been our goal the past three years to go to that meet and it was always our goal to beat Roseville at sections and accomplish that,” Sharp said. “We were just so proud of all the hard work we’ve put into the sport and how that’s paid off.”

Team standings

1. Lakeville North 149.325; 2. St. Cloud Tech 146.925; 3. Owatonna 146.475; 4. Cambridge-Isanti 145.45; 5. Stillwater 145.075; 6. Maple Grove 144.875; 7. East Ridge 143.375; 8. Minntonka 141.7.

Stillwater results

Vault (Stillwater 37.45) — Isabel Bartosh 9.475, Danielle Keran 9.375, Sami Chang 9.3, Gretchen Sharp 9.3 and Peyton Classon 8.9.

Uneven bars (Stillwater 35.3) — Lauren Thole 9.15, Gretchen Sharp 9.025, Peyton Classon 8.6, Danielle Keran 8.525 and Isabel Bartosh 8.4.

Beam (Stillwater 34.775) — Gretchen Sharp 9.175, Sami Chang 8.8, Lauren Thole 8.4, Danielle Keran 8.4 and Isabel Bartosh 7.175.

Floor (Stillwater 37.55) — Isabel Bartosh 9.575, Gretchen Sharp 9.45, Sami Chang 9.3, Danielle Keran 9.225 and Peyton Classon 8.2.

Sharp 13th in all-around

There was a team feel even on the second night of the state gymnastics meet as Stillwater featured five gymnastics in the individual competition on Saturday, Feb. 25 at the Sports Pavilion, including sophomores Gretchen Sharp and Isabel Bartosh in the all-around.

“It was amazing to have five gymnasts in the individual meet,” Ponies coach Traci Swenson said. “I am so proud of them all.”

In her third state appearance, Sharp placed 13th in the all-around to provide one of highlights for Stillwater. Bartosh was also solid for the Ponies while finishing seventh in the uneven bars and 17th in the all-around.

Stillwater had three gymnasts competing in the vault to start the meet. Bartosh delivered a 9.5, which was the ninth-highest score but she lost a tie-breaker to finish 10th. Sharp (9.375) and Sami Chang (9.35) were also solid while placing 23rd and 27th in the event.

“Gretchen started with the best vault she has ever done, and Sami and Isabel also had great vaults,” Swenson said.

Bartosh was also on the losing end of a tie-breaker in the uneven bars and this time it cost her a medal. Grace Treanor of Wayzata and Char Morke of Cambridge-Isanti joined Bartosh in receiving a score of 9.55, but Treanor won the tie-breaker to claim the sixth-place medal while Bartosh settled for seventh and Morke eighth.

“After Friday, it was great for Isabel to have a near perfect routine on bars,” Swenson said.

Lauren Thole placed 28th in the bars with a score of 8.575 while Sharp’s all-around score for this event was a 9.15.

“Lauren had a beautiful routine, but unfortunately fell on her dismount,” Swenson said.

Sharp finished ninth in the beam with a score of 9.35 and teammate Danielle Keran finished 31st at 7.975. Bartosh’s all-around score in the event was 8.25.

“Beam was a struggle,” Swenson said.

The floor exercise provided another chance for the Ponies to finish strong and they delivered. Bartosh placed 11th with a score of 9.475 while Sharp (9.225) and Chang (9.175) finished 23rd and 26th.

“Gretchen, Sami and Isabel finished with great routines,” Swenson said.

Sharp finished with an all-around score of 37.1, which was 1.4 behind individual champion Chaney Neu of Champlin Park, who also won the vault (9.8) and floor (9.725).

“For me, I definitely had a pretty good meet,” Sharp said. “It was not my best meet, but definitely a good meet. I was proud that I was able to be there and just to be able to compete in that meet is an amazing feeling.”

Sharp posted a lower all-around score a year ago at 36.875, but finished two spots higher in the standings in 11th place.

After flying solo at state the past two years, Sharp enjoyed being surrounded by teammates this time around.

“Definitely to have teammates behind you and on the floor with you makes it a lot more fun and easier to competing knowing your teammates have your back and can support you as well,” Sharp said. “This is a very close team. I know that we haven’t been together that long and we have several new girls, but even then we’ve become like a second family and going into the future that is going to help us. It’s just really nice to have that team behind you, supporting you the entire way.”

Individual results

Vault — 1. Chaney Neu (Champlin Park) 9.8; T9. Isabel Bartosh (St) 9.5; 23. Gretchen Sharp (St) 9.375; 27. Sami Chang (St) 9.35.

Uneven bars — 1. Olivia Rosenow (Roseville) 9.75; 7. Isabel Bartosh (St) 9.55; 28. Lauren Thole (St) 8.575. All-Around: Gretchen Sharp (St) 9.15.

Beam — 1. Megan Haug (Edina) 9.625; 9. Gretchen Sharp (St) 9.35; 31. Danielle Keran (St) 7.975. All-Around: Isabel Bartosh (St) 8.25.

Floor — 1. Chaney Neu (Champlin Park) 9.725; 11. Isabel Bartosh (St) 9.475; 23. Gretchen Sharp (St) 9.225; 26. Sami Chang (St) 9.175.

All-around — 1. Chaney Neu (Champlin Park) 38.5; 2. Megan Haug (Edina) 38.475; 3. Anna Altermatt (Lakeville North) 38.075; 13. Gretchen Sharp (St) 37.1; 17. Isabel Bartosh (St) 36.775.