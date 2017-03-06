9th annual Lakeview Health Foundation Community Breakfast raises $44,000

Lakeview EMS manager Jon Muller, right, is pictured with Helene Houle, left. Houle, whose donation to the Lakeview Health Foundation funded the ambulance pictured, was a speaker at the foundation’s annual Community Breakfast at the Lake Elmo Inn Event Center Feb. 23. (Photo courtesy of Lakeview Health Foundation)

The Lakeview Health Foundation had its ninth annual Community Breakfast on Thursday, Feb. 23.

The event raised $44,000 for patient and community projects supported by the foundation.

About 200 people attended the complimentary breakfast at the Lake Elmo Inn Event Center. They enjoyed a program including speeches by Chris Jesmer, husband to Jeanine Jesmer, who spoke about his experience giving CPR to his wife before handing over to a Lakeview EMS crew last year.

Jeanine Jesmer had suffered a sudden cardiac arrest but survived thanks to her husband following CPR directions from the 911 operator and the subsequent efforts by the EMS team.

Other speakers included representatives from Lakeview EMS and Helene Houle, whose donation to the foundation enabled the purchase of a new ambulance last year.

“We are grateful that the community continues to show how strongly it values the work of emergency medical service in our region,” said Paul Erickson, executive director of Lakeview Health Foundation. “It’s a service that we all hope we will never need to use, but are so thankful in the event that it’s needed. We’re delighted by the strong turnout and support demonstrated at Thursday’s Community Breakfast.”

Highlights of the foundation’s work throughout 2016 were also shared with attendees of the event. This year paid special attention to the work of the emergency medical service. Lakeview EMS covers a service area of 325 square miles with more than 6,700 requests for service including around 200 calls for children.