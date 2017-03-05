Boys basketball: East Ridge pulls away from Ponies

OAK PARK HEIGHTS — A banner night from junior Manny Jingco wasn’t enough to keep pace with Suburban East Conference boys’ basketball champion East Ridge on Tuesday, Feb. 28 at Stillwater Area High School.

The Raptors (14-2 SEC, 20-5) wrapped up at least a share of the league title with a 76-58 triumph over Stillwater, which will try to snap a 16-game losing streak when its hosts White Bear Lake in the regular season finale on Friday, March 3.

Woodbury (13-2, 18-7) can join the Raptors as conference champs with a victory at home against Forest Lake on Friday. Cretin-Derham Hall (12-3, 17-8) remains one game behind the Royals with one to play.

Jingco exploded for 40 of Stillwater’s 58 points in the game, which is just three points shy of Mike Quinlan’s school single-game scoring record of 43 points set in 1956. Trenton Attwood was the only other Ponies player to score more than three points.

“Obviously Manny had a great night,” Ponies coach Brady Hannigan said. “That’s something he should be proud of and he’s worked really hard all year. He had a good shooting night and he didn’t do it off a 50-shot night. He was very efficient and made smart decisions. They didn’t make any adjustments to his play, but we weren’t able to help out too much with anything else.”

The Raptors, who received 26 points from Courtney Brown, Jr., led 40-24 at halftime, but Stillwater (1-14, 3-22) battled back while pulling within six points early in the second half. East Ridge answered quickly and decisively while building a 57-39 lead with 10:33 remaining.

“They went on a run and we weren’t able to make two comebacks in that game,” Hannigan said. “We competed coming out in the second half and that might give our guys a little confidence if we see these guys again in the first round (of the second tournament).”

With two games remaining, Jingco’s 20.7 points per game scoring average ranks No. 2 on Stillwater’s all-time list behind only Chris Engler, who scored 21.4 points per game in 1976-77.

The Ponies were playing without post player Devontae Hatcher, who suffered a broken foot in the first half of the Wayzata game on Feb. 24.

“We haven’t been able to stay healthy or have a full squad all year,” Hannigan said. “It’s been difficult with guys in and out of the lineup.”

• Stillwater will honor four players — Fisher Jakupciak, Joe Haggard, Lucas Brown and Garrett Corcoran — as part of Senior Night on March 3 when the Ponies host White Bear Lake.

East Ridge 40 36 — 76

Stillwater 24 34 — 58

East Ridge (pts): Kendall Brown 2, Marcus Haskins 13, TJ Kelly 2, Nick Christensen 14, Courtney Brown Jr. 26, Michael Remke 11, Ben Franks 5 and Brady Kunz 3.

Stillwater: Lucas Braun 2, Fisher Jakupciak 3, Nate Shikenjanski 3, Manny Jingco 40, Garrett Corcoran 3, Mason Urban 3 and Trenton Attwood 4.

Wayzata 71, Stillwater 55

At Wayzata, the Trojans outscored Stillwater 39-29 in the second half to pull away for a 71-55 nonconference boys’ basketball victory on Friday, Feb. 24.

It was an uphill battle to begin with against fifth-ranked Wayzata (22-3), but even more so after post player Devontae Hatcher left the game in the first half with a broken foot and leading scorer Manny Jingco came out for a seven-minute stretch in the second half after tweaking an already tender ankle.

“They’re a real good team and they have a lot of shooters and some athletes,” Ponies coach Brady Hannigan said. “That’s a top-five team in Minnesota, but that was probably the most complete game we’ve put together two halves. We gave up a lot of points, but that’s a very good team. Being able to put together two good halves is someething we haven’t been able to do all year.”

Jingco finished with a game-high 22 points to lead the Ponies, who also received 10 points from Lucas Braun.

“When (Jingco) was out, their lead started to get a little bigger,” Hannigan said.

Gavin Baumgartner paced the Trojans with 20 points while Jakob Beeninga chipped in with 13.

Stillwater 26 29 — 55

Wayzata 32 39 — 71

Stillwater (pts): Lucas Braun 10, Josh Lorenson 5, Nate Shikenjanski 7, Manny Jingco 22, Evan Parker 8 and Trenton Attwood 3.

Wayzata: Jacob Beeninga 13, Ben Grosse 6, Luke Paulson 4, Alex Jensen 4, Gavin Baumgartner 20, Drew Galinson 7, Bryce Hempel 2, Ryan Lindberg 9 and Mitchell Faust 6.

