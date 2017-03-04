Letter: 834 Voice isn’t secretive or mysterious

To the editor:

I think one of last week’s letter-writers may have been reading too many spy novels lately. Carl Blondin seemed to be of the opinion that 834 VOICE is some cabalistic, secretive organization bent on destruction. Since he’s making accusations, I think readers should know he makes it a point to know who we are to a degree some would consider obsessive.

We have no secret agenda. We have made it plain from the beginning that we want to save our schools, that we want accountability and transparency in our elected officials, and we want to feel that our concerns are being heard and addressed, rather than ignored. Unfortunately, because none of that is happening, we filed a lawsuit as a last resort. We had no choice but to do so after pleading to be heard and being ignored time and again.

We are all citizens who love our communities. We are parents, grandparents, doctors, lawyers accountants, business owners, and stay-at-home- moms. We are your friends and neighbors, colleagues and co-workers. We came together because we all share a hope to finally have a voice.

I am proud to be a member of 834 VOICE, and I will keep striving to have my voice heard.

P. S. If anyone is concerned about secrecy and transparency they should look to some members of our school board and District 834 administration.

Laurie Sherburne

Stillwater