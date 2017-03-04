Column: The perfect send-off for my dad, Brad Ayers

BY STEVEN AYERS

GUEST COLUMNIST

Last week was the funeral for my father, Brad Ayers.

The mortuary booked the Fort Snelling Chapel over a week in advance. Everything was paid in advance, everything “locked in” and no worries, right? Not quite. Bradley Ayers

As I was crossing the Mendota Heights Bridge I saw my father’s hearse. I thought he requested an unmarked van, but there was the pine coffin (he called it his snooze box), with the CIA emblem clearly visible through the back window. I decided I needed to take the median to get right behind it. Motorists saluted our procession with honks and the middle finger wave. (I think my dad waved back).

We followed the hearse as it slowly motored across the Mississippi River. But then something went wrong — it skipped the Fort Snelling exit. Where was it going? It exited the freeway and headed to Fort Snelling State Park instead of Fort Snelling Chapel. Where the hell is Dad going?

We ended up staged at the state park gate. I jumped out of me car and sprinted to the mortician, because I thought he needed directions. Then he said it: “We got a problem — the chapel is double booked.”

What? How could this happen? I’ve heard of double-booked weddings, but never double-booked funerals. My brother Brad could hear what I could hear — my dad, lying in his snooze box hollering at us, “You pieces of [expletive], you guys would [expletive] a free lunch.”

We were on the brink of disaster. Our mortician scrambled and worked through the Fort Snelling chain of command in private meetings. Time ticked by as we regrouped at the chapel — hoping we could join the other funeral party in a “two-for-one” service.

Then an empathetic administration came our rescue: Dad’s service could be in the park visitor center’s meeting room.

More scrambling — the snooze box was moved into the meeting room, memorabilia unloaded quickly and displays assembled, directional signs posted from the chapel, and emergency calls and text messages were dispatched to guests en-route to redirect them to the new venue. One of our morticians snuck into the funeral at the chapel to discretely reclaim the flowers meant for our dad. Brad Ayers

When the last of the guests staggered in from their winding journey to the park visitor center, my brothers and I plopped into our assigned seats, exhausted, as the service was about to begin — 20 minutes late (of course, our dad was always late).

That’s when we noticed it. The room, was finished in pine, which matched our dad’s snooze box at the front. The walls were decorated with taxidermy mounts and native and early American art — just like in our memorial display that honored our dad’s many passions. Windows looked out on the Minnesota woods and river that was waking up from the winter — much like his lakeside cabin. A cardinal hip hopped in front of the window. It was perfect. This was dad, this was dad’s choosing.

Oh, there were more hick-ups. The procession to the Fort Snelling cemetery got delayed by a commuter train — jeopardizing his honor guard salute. (Remember, I said our dad was always late).

But we made it, my brothers and I, with the help of extended family and friends, the funeral home and dozens of people we didn’t even know. They helped us make it a perfect Bradley Earl Ayers send-off day. Thank you. And you made it, Dad.

I do love you. Rest in peace … you did good. Namaste!

—Your youngest son, Steven Ayers

Steven Ayers of Stillwater is the son of Brad Ayers, a longtime Stillwater resident and former Gazette reporter and columnist. Brad Ayers died Feb. 10 at his cabin home on Somers Lake in Wisconsin.