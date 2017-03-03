Summons – AMENDED SUMMONS

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF WASHINGTON

DISTRICT COURT

TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

Case Type: Contract

Court File No.: 82-CV-16-2765

Somnang Chan,

Plaintiff,

vs.

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company

and Luis Alexander Hernandez,

Defendants.

THE STATE OF MINNESOTA TO THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANTS:

You are hereby summoned and required to serve upon the undersigned an Answer to the Complaint which is herein served upon you within twenty (20) days of service of said Complaint, exclusive of the date of service. If you fail to do so, judgment by default will be taken against you in the amount demanded in the Complaint.

Parties are required to attempt alternative dispute resolution under Minnesota law. Alternative dispute resolution includes mediation, arbitration, and other processes as set forth in the District Court Rules. You may contact the Court Administrator about resources in your area.

Dated: December 9, 2016

NEPP & HACKERT, LLC

By: /s/ Douglas E. Nepp (#194864)

Attorney for Plaintiff

One West Lake Street, Suite 185

Minneapolis, MN 55408

(612)871-3333

Published in the

Stillwater Gazette

March 3, 10, 17, 2017

659468