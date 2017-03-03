Public Notices – PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF CHANGE OF MEETING AND CLOSED SESSION OF THE

BOARD OF WATER COMMISSIONERS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the regular meeting date of Thursday March 9, 2017 at 8:00 A.M. has been changed to Friday March 10, 2017 at 10:00 A.M. and will be adjourned to a closed session for labor negotiations strategy pursuant to Minnesota Statutes 13D.03. Meeting of the Board of Water Commissioners to be held at 204 Third Street N, Stillwater MN 55082. Street N, Stillwater, MN 55082. Do not hesitate to contact Robert Benson, Board Manager (651) 439-6231 if you have question or need further information.

Date: February 28, 2017

Signed: /s/ Robert Benson

Robert Benson, Board Manager

Published in the

Stillwater Gazette

March 3, 2017

