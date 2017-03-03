Community & People St. Croix hits unusual February crest Published March 3, 2017 at 6:14 pm By Jonathan Young The St. Croix River at Stillwater crested at 681.14 feet above sea level the afternoon of Monday, Feb. 27, as shown here. The February crest was extremely unusual, but the river didn’t reach the levels predicted by the National Weather Service early last week. The water covered most of the walkway along the river, but didn’t quite reach the grass in the park. By about 11 a.m. March 2, the water had receded to 680.3 feet. Action stage is at 680 feet, and 687 feet is considered minor flood stage. (Gazette staff photo by Jonathan Young)