County – WAHINGTON COUNTY CDA

NOTICE OF FINDING OF NO SIGNFICANT IMPACT AND

NOTICE OF INTENT TO REQUEST RELEASE OF FUNDS

March 3, 2017

Washington County Community Development Agency (CDA)

7645 Currell Boulevard

Woodbury, MN 55125

(651) 202-2821

These notices shall satisfy two separate but related procedural requirements for activities to be undertaken by the Washington County CDA.

REQUEST FOR RELEASE OF FUNDS: On or about March 18, 2017 the above named agency on behalf of Washington County will submit a request to the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) for the release of Home Investment Partnerships (HOME) funds under Title II of the National Affordable Housing Act of 1990, as amended, to undertake the following projects:

Rental Rehabilitation- Assistance to Community Action Partnership-Community Housing Development Organization (CHDO) to acquire and rehabilitate a multifamily rental in the city of Oakdale (245,386 HOME/CHDO) and;

Homeowner New Construction Assistance to Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity to construct 4 new affordable townhomes located at 14950-14956 Generation Avenue North in the city of Hugo ($224,518.16 HOME).

FINDING OF NO SIGNIFICANT IMPACT: It has been determined that the projects will have no significant impact on the human environment. Therefore, an Environmental Impact Statement under the National Environmental Policy Act of 1969 (NEPA) is not required. Additional project information is contained in the Environmental Review Records (ERR) on file at the above address and may be examined or copied weekdays 8:00 A.M. to 4:30 P.M. The ERR can also be found at https://www.hudexchange.info/programs/environmental-review/environmental-review-records/

PUBLIC COMMENTS: Any individual, group, or agency may submit written comments on the ERR to the Washington County CDA. All comments received by 4:30 P. M. CST on March 18, 2017 will be considered by the Washington County CDA prior to authorizing submission of a request for release of funds. Comments should specify which Notice they are addressing.

ENVIRONMENTAL CERTIFICATION: The Washington County CDA certifies to HUD that Melissa Taphorn in her capacity as Deputy Executive Director and Certifying Officer consents to accept the jurisdiction of the Federal Courts if an action is brought to enforce responsibilities in relation to the environmental review process and that these responsibilities have been satisfied. HUDs approval of the certification satisfies its responsibilities under NEPA and related laws and authorities and allows Washington County to use Program funds.

OBJECTIONS TO RELEASE OF FUNDS: HUD will accept objections to its release of fund and the Washington County CDAs certification for a period of fifteen days following the anticipated submission date or its actual receipt of the request (whichever is later) only if they are on one of the following bases: (a) the certification was not executed by the Certifying Officer of Washington County; (b) the Washington County CDA has omitted a step or failed to make a decision or finding required by HUD regulations at 24 CFR part 58; (c) the grant recipient or other participants in the development process have committed funds, incurred costs or undertaken activities not authorized by 24 CFR Part 58 before approval of a release of funds by HUD; or (d) another Federal agency acting pursuant to 40 CFR Part 1504 has submitted a written finding that the project is unsatisfactory from the standpoint of environmental quality. Objections must be prepared and submitted in accordance with the required procedures (24 CFR Part 58, Sec. 58.76) and shall be addressed to HUD 920 Second Avenue South, Suite 1300, Minneapolis, MN 55402. Potential objectors should contact HUD to verify the actual last day of the objection period.

Melissa Taphorn

Deputy Executive Director and Certifying Officer

Published in the

Stillwater Gazette

March 3, 2017

659120