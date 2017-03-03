Cleaning up Lowell Park; impact of busy winter on riverfront area yet to be seen

The ice castle in downtown Stillwater has been melting, but may need to be demolished to speed the process. Ice Castles LLC says it would like to build a castle in Stillwater again next year. (Gazette staff photo by Jonathan Young)

A busy winter season in downtown Stillwater left Lowell Park along the St. Croix River a mess, but cleanup is coming along quickly. It’s uncertain how long it will take the park to return to its original state after being home to an outdoor ice arena and a roughly 12,000-ton ice castle, however.

An unusual February swell of the St. Croix River got cleanup started early, after National Weather Service predictions last week indicated the river could flood the northern portion of the park, where the Hockey Day Minnesota ice rink was located.

The river didn’t reach that level, but the threat of rising water prompted Hockey Day Minnesota organizers to call in volunteers late last week to help to remove the hockey boards and mat under the ice rink. A contractor also began clearing the sand that had been brought in as a base for the rink.

Ice Castles LLC also scrambled to pack up equipment on site last week, and the work continued this week.

Where lights and speakers were embedded in the ice, crews were spraying the castle with water to create a cavity and remove the equipment.

According to site manager Amanda Roseth, the company is evaluating this week whether to demolish the ice castle or simply let it melt. Demolition hasn’t been required the past few years when the castle was in Eden Prairie, she said.

Unseasonably warm temperatures have already reduced the size of the Stillwater castle significantly. If demolition is deemed necessary, it will likely take place next week, Roseth said. Using an excavator, crews could accomplish the task in a few hours.

Ice castle wants to return

Despite closing early due to weather, Roseth said the ice castle’s season in Stillwater was successful.

“We had strong momentum through the whole season,” she said. “Traditionally we have a dip part way through, but that didn’t happen. … When we were open people came.”

Tickets sold out all the weekends the castle was open.

Roseth said Ice Castles LLC would like return to Stillwater next year, but expects the city will want to make sure the park gets back to its original condition before approving another contract.

Stillwater’s public works director Shawn Sanders confirmed that from a city staff perspective, that’s a factor in recommending approval for next year.

“We’ll be watching to see what it did to the turf and how we’ll manage that,” Sanders said.

Asked whether Ice Castles LLC would seek to move its attraction to northern Lowell Park next year where there’s more space, Roseth said she wasn’t sure.

“The build crew that worked on this castle really liked where we are at,” she said.

In addition, people appreciated the design this year, she said.

“When it’s long and narrow [instead of wide open], there’s more to discover,” she said.

Plans for the ice castle may affect Lowell Park restoration this year, however. If the castle is going to move north in the park, it may not make sense to replace several young trees that were removed to make way for Hockey Day this year, Sanders said.

