City – CITY OF STILLWATER

NOTICE OF VACANCY ON THE STILLWATER LIBRARY BOARD

This official notice is given by publication, pursuant to 15.07 of the Stillwater City Charter, which requires notice of vacancies to be published in the Citys official newspaper upon a vacancy occurring on the Board. Anyone interested in an appointment is encouraged to request an application and supplement from City Hall (651-430-8800), or our website www.ci.stillwater.mn.us and return to City of Stillwater, Library Board, 216 Fourth Street North, Stillwater, Minnesota 55082, no later than 30 days from the publication of this notice or 4:30 p.m., April 3, 2017. The Library Board reviews the applications and interviews applicants before sending their recommendations to the City Council.

By order of the City Clerk of the City of Stillwater this 3rd day of March, 2017.

CITY OF STILLWATER

Date: March 1, 2017

/s/ Diane F. Ward, City Clerk

Published in the

Stillwater Gazette

March 3, 2017

659202