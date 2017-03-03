Boys hockey: Ponies storm into section finals

Senior TJ Sagissor sends the puck towards a teammate streaking across the blue line during the first period of Stillwater’s 5-1 victory over Woodbury in the Section 4AA semifinals on Tuesday, Feb. 28 at Aldrich Arena in Maplewood. (Gazette staff photos by Stuart Groskreutz)

MAPLEWOOD — Stillwater was growing restless after getting stymied through the first period and a half, but remained patient and the pay-off came during a flurry midway through the second on the way to a 5-1 victory over Woodbury in the Section 4AA semifinals on Tuesday, Feb. 28 at Aldrich Arena.

The top-seeded Ponies scored three times during a two-minute stretch to take control against fifth-seeded Woodbury, which ends the season with a 15-11 record. Stillwater (24-3) advances to face No. 2 seed Hill-Murray (16-5-4) in the finals back at Aldrich Arena on Friday, March 3.

This is the fourth consecutive year Stillwater has advanced to the section finals and eighth overall. The Ponies are seeking their third trip to the state tournament in four years.

“We’re just excited,” Ponies coach Matt Doman said. “It’s another opportunity to win a banner.”

Stillwater defeated the Royals 5-0 and 8-2 in the regular season, but were held in check by Woodbury goaltender Isaac Wuotilla until finally breaking through at 9:47 of the second. Luke Manning scored on the power play with assists to Matthew Stanton and Jesse Bjugstad to break the scoreless tie. The Ponies celebrate one of their three goals during a two-minute stretch midway through the second period.

“We know if we can get that first goal we’re a tough team,” Doman said. “We know the importance of that first one and you might not get it right away. We’ve seen two different examples of getting one right away and this one where it took a period. You never know what you’re going to get come playoff time and you have to be ready to tackle whatever obstacle is in front of you.”

The next two goals came quickly as Adam Eisele scored at 11:02 and Mason Bartosh struck again just 22 seconds later as the Ponies built a 3-0 lead.

“We had some pretty good opportunities and didn’t capitalize on, but you get one and then you get on a roll,” Doman said. “We scored three goals in four shifts — three different lines. It was good to stay patient and be rewarded for doing little things well.”

Asked if the team felt a surge coming on after notching the first, Doman said he wasn’t sure at the time.

“It’s easy to say after the third one, but the reality is you can’t take that for granted,” the coach said. “You get one and you want to follow up with a good shift. I thought we were able to get that first one and capitalize on that momentum the rest of the game.

“Our guys understand the importance of getting that first one and getting off to a fast start. It seemed like we were trying to make the great play from the first drop of the puck instead of making the right play, but give Woodbury credit, too, because they came out strong and were physical and took away areas of the ice we want to attack. Instead of keeping it simple, we tried to do cute things and let them hang around.”

Ben Wahlin answered on the power play for Woodbury at 7:48 of the third period, but Austin Murr knocked in back-to-back goals for the Ponies at 9:44 and 12:36 to provide the final margin.

Stillwater held a 31-18 advantage in shots on goal, with Seth Eisele turning away 17 shots for the Ponies.

This marks the sixth year in a row Stillwater has faced Hill-Murray in the section tournament and the fourth consecutive year they’ve met in the finals.

The Pioneers lost three of their last five games to close out the regular season, but have bounced back nicely with consecutive shutout victories over Roseville (8-0) and Tartan (5-0), which upset third-seeded White Bear Lake 1-0 in the quarterfinals.

Since losing to Lakeville North 3-2 on Jan. 31, the Ponies have reeled off eight victories in a row while outscoring their opponents by a combined 54-7.

“I’m proud of what we’ve done to earn the opportunity for our second banner and we’ll be ready on Friday,” Doman said.

Woodbury 0 0 1 — 1

Stillwater 0 3 2 — 5

First period — No scoring.

Second period — 1. St, Luke Manning (Matthew Stanton, Jesse Bjugstad) pp, 9:47; 2. St, Adam Eisele (Parker Dutko) 11:02; 3. St, Mason Bartosh (Manning) 11:24.

Third period — 1. Wo, Ben Wahlin (Jim Heron) pp, 7:48; 4. St, Austin Murr (Stanton) 9:44; 5. St, Murr (Joe Raleigh, Thomas Bruchu) pp, 12:36.

Penalties — Wo, 5-24:00; St, 6-15:00.

Saves — Wo (Isaac Wuotilla) 10-5-11—26; St (Seth Eisele) 8-3-6—17.

Stillwater 7, North St. Paul 0

At Maplewood, Noah Cates and TJ Sagissor each scored two goals to lead a balanced attack as the Ponies stormed out to a four-goal lead in the opening period and cruised to a 7-0 victory over North St. Paul in the Section 4AA quarterfinals on Saturday, Feb. 25 at Aldrich Arena.

Matthew Stanton struck first for the Ponies less than three minutes into the game before Cates, Luke Manning and TJ Sagissor added goals during the last four minutes of the period to build a 4-0 lead.

The Ponies never looked back while outshooting North St. Paul 39-8, including 25-3 in the last two periods.

North St. Paul finished the season with a 14-13 record, but could not keep pace with the Ponies, who tacked on three more goals in the second period.

“For a No. 8 seed they’re a really good team,” Ponies coach Matt Doman said. “If you look at our section from four, five, six, seven and eight there’s a lot of teams that had a lot of arguments for where they should have been seeded. When you get into the playoffs you can’t look at regular season scores or where teams are ranked because you throw that out the window and you’re just fighting for your life. We did a pretty good job doing what we needed to do and moving on.”

Cates and Sagissor each scored short-handed goals in the period — the 13th and 14th of the season for Stillwater, which has allowed just 11 power play goals in 27 games. Michael Kaufman also scored a power play goal for the Ponies midway through the period.

Seth Eisele finished with eight saves to record his seventh shutout of the season.

North St. Paul 0 0 0 — 0

Stillwater 4 3 0 — 7

First period — 1. St, Matthew Stanton (Noah Cates) 2:56; 2. St, Cates (Stanton, Austin Murr) 13:24; 3. St, Luke Manning (TJ Sagissor) 13:42; 4. St, Sagissor (Parker Dutko) 16:41.

Second period — 5. St, Cates (unassisted) sh, 2:26; 6. St, Michael Kaufman (Jack Mapstone) pp, 7:26; 7. St, Sagissor (Stanton) sh, 12:35.

Third period — No scoring.

Penalties — NSP, 3-6:00; St, 3-6:00.

Saves — NSP (Ben Herman) 10-11-11—32; St (Seth Eisele) 5-2-1—8.

