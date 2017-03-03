Back in Time: The trolley, light rail of yesterday

The snow was piled higher than the Stillwater Trolley 100 years ago, in March 1917. (Photos courtesy of the Washington County Historical Society)

The trolleys go back many years. At first the trolley cars were pulled on rail tracks by a horse or a team of them. It wasn’t until 1889 that the first electric street railway began operation in Minnesota in Stillwater.

It was June of 1889 when first electric street railway got underway. The opening of the line was the highlight of S.L. Cowan’s party in Oak Park. Hundreds of people jammed into line to ride the streetcar from there to downtown Stillwater. The cars were new and “comfortable, and lighted by five incandescent lamps.” The cars moved up grades of 480 feet to the mile at a speed of six miles an hour. On the level street the cars could attain a speed of 20 miles per hour.

Even though the trolley started off well, soon the patronage was falling off. The line was managing to keep afloat but when Dr. E.D. Allen, the owner, started to dip into the Stillwater funds to support his line in Davenport, Iowa, the Stillwater line suffered. Employees were not getting paid. They hired local attorney Orris E. Lee, and on May 31, 1894, the sheriff under mortgage foreclosure sold the electric streetcar line for $69,120 to Allen Curtis as trustee for the Boston bondholders. What was left of the first streetcar line was sold on March 5, 1897, to Fred Flint of Stillwater. Flint tore up the tracks, the wires taken down and everything else was sold.

This wasn’t the end for streetcars in Stillwater. On Aug. 21, 1899, the interurban streetcar line made its first appearance in Stillwater. The Twin City Rapid Transit Company was formed to link the suburbs with the Twin Cities. The first passenger that day was a Mrs. Fitzgerald and this first car into Stillwater “attracted great throngs of people.” This time the trolley cars would be around for the next 33 years.