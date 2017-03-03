At The Phipps Center for the Arts

Steven Johnson, “Intuitive Jazz IV”, archival digital pigment print, 17” x 22”

Opening event March 3 for new exhibitions in The Phipps Galleries

The public reception for the current exhibitions in The Galleries of The Phipps will be on Friday, March 3, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Meet the artists and enjoy hors d’oeuvres at this event for all ages. The Galleries feature beadwork mandalas by Brenda Brousseau (St. Paul); pit-fired ceramics by Matt Dooley (St. Paul), Theresa Schneveis (Chippewa Falls, Wis.), and Andrea Sorenson (Spring Valley, Wis.); handmade shoes by Amara G. Hark-Weber (St. Paul); mixed media prints by Stephanie Hunder (Hudson); digital photography by Steven Johnson (Hudson); and cast-glass and metal by Peter Zelle (Minneapolis) on view through April 2 in The Galleries of The Phipps Center for the Arts in Hudson, Wis.

Galleries hours are Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Sunday 12 noon to 4:30 p.m., as well as one hour before and through intermission of all performances in The Phipps theaters.

The Phipps is located 15 miles east of St. Paul. Take Hudson Exit 1 off I-94, Hwy 35 North, and turn west on Locust Street.

Ballroom dance parties

Ballroom dance parties are offered on and the first and third Saturday of every month October – May, and the third Saturday of every month June – September, from 7-10 p.m. in the dance studio of The Phipps Center for the Arts in Hudson, Wis.

Tom Larson will offer a dance lesson during the first hour. Country two-step and triple swing will be taught on March 4. Westcoast swing and nightclub two-step will be featured on March 18. This is an opportunity to have fun trying out new dance skills in a relaxed and comfortable environment. Dancers of all experience levels are welcome. Admission is $12 per person.

Larson has taught at The Phipps since 2003 and owns the Ballroom and Wedding Dance Studio in Minneapolis. He performed for five seasons with The Continental Ballet Company.

Hits from the great American songbook & British classics March 5

The award-winning English organist Richard Hills, who often appears on British and international television and radio, will perform in concert on the Wurlitzer theater pipe organ on Sunday, March 5 at 2 p.m. at The Phipps Center for the Arts in Hudson, Wis.

His program will consist of a selection of hits running the gamut of the American popular music scene from the ‘20s – ‘60s along with British light orchestral classics.

Hills is among the world’s leading exponents of the theater organ who, bestriding both idioms, is no less highly regarded as a virtuoso on the traditional instrument. A former organ scholar of Exeter College, Oxford, and a church musician who has served with distinction at appointments including Portsmouth Cathedral and Westminster Abbey, he was named Organist of the Year by the American Theatre Organ Society in 2010.

Tickets are $23 for adults and $16 for students of all ages. Reservations may be made by contacting The Phipps ticket office at 715-386-8409.