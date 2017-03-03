Advertisement For Bids/Proposa – CITY OF OAK PARK HEIGHTS

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed Bids will be received by the City of Oak Park Heights, Minnesota, in the City Hall at 14168 Oak Park Boulevard, until 1:30 P.M., CDT, on Wednesday March 22, 2017, at which time they will be publicly opened and read aloud for the furnishing of all labor, materials, and all else necessary for the following:

Cover Park Site Improvements

In general, Work consists of the following quantities:

520 SY Remove Bituminous Pavement

305 LF Remove Concrete Curb & Gutter

1735 CY Common Excavation

300 CY Common Borrow

615 CY Select Granular Borrow (Modified)

850 TN Aggregate Base

190 TN Bituminous Mixture for Parking Lot

600 SY Bituminous Mixture for Trail

500 LF Concrete Curb and Gutter

270 SF 4 Concrete Walk

600 LF 4 Pavement Markings – Epoxy

2 EA Pavement Message (Handicap Symbol) – Epoxy

Together with miscellaneous removals, erosion control, site grading, building sewer and water services, manhole, hydrant and gate valve adjustments, traffic control, site restoration and other related appurtenances.

Complete digital Bidding Documents are available at www.questcdn.com for $20.00 by inputting QuestCDN eBidDoc #4900799 on the websites Project Search page. Paper Bidding Documents may also be viewed at the City of Oak Park Heights City Hall and at Stantec, 2335 Highway 36 West, St. Paul, MN 55113, (651) 636-4600.

Direct inquiries to Engineers Project Manager, Jeremy Hauser, at (651) 604-4711.

Bid Security in the amount of 5 percent of the amount of the Bid must accompany each Bid in accordance with the Instructions to Bidders.

The Owner reserves the right to retain the deposits of the 3 lowest Bidders for a period not to exceed 60 days after the date and time set for the Opening of Bids. No Bids may be withdrawn for a period of 60 days after the date and time set for the Opening of Bids.

The Owner reserves the right to reject any and all Bids, to waive irregularities and informalities therein, and further reserves the right to award the Contract to the best interests of the Owner.

Eric Johnson, City Administrator

City of Oak Park Heights, Minnesota

Published in the

Stillwater Gazette

March 3, 2017

659591