Advertisement For Bids/Proposa – CITY OF OAK PARK HEIGHTS

INVITATION FOR BIDS

The City of Oak Park Heights, Minnesota, hereby gives notice that Sealed Bids (faxes will not be considered Sealed Bids) will be received in the office of the City Clerk, 14168 Oak Park Blvd. N, Oak Park Heights, MN 55082, for the Cover Park Building Replacement Project. Sealed Bids will be received until 2 P.M., CDT, on Wednesday, March 22, 2017, at the Oak Park Heights City Hall, at which time and place the Bids will be publicly opened and read aloud. Sealed Bids arriving after the designated time will be returned unopened.

In general, this Project will consist of the following items: Construction of a new park building, including mechanical and electrical building systems, and site lighting.

BIDS: To be considered, Bids must be sealed and addressed to the City Clerk, City of Oak Park Heights, 14168 Oak Park Blvd. N, Oak Park Heights, MN 55082. Bids must be endorsed with the name and address of the Bidder and the Project Name for which the Bid is being submitted.

The estimated construction cost for this Project is $450,000.

Complete digital Bidding Documents are available at www.questcdn.com for $20 by inputting QuestCDN eBidDoc #4900820 on the websites Project Search page. Paper Bidding Documents may also be viewed at Stantec, 2335 Highway 36 West, St. Paul, MN 55113, (651) 636-4600.

Direct inquiries to the Architect/Engineers Project Manager, Bruce Paulson, at (651) 604-4849.

BID SECURITY: No Bid will be considered which is not accompanied by a cash deposit, certified check, cashiers check, or satisfactory bid bond payable to the City of Oak Park Heights in an amount of not less than 5 percent of the Bid amount. Bids may not be withdrawn for a period of 60 days after the date and time set for the Opening of Bids. The City of Oak Park Heights, Minnesota, reserves the right to reject any or all Bids, waive any minor irregularities in bidding, or to accept the Bid or bids which best serve the interest of the City of Oak Park Heights.

Published by the authority of the City Council of the City of Oak Park Heights on the 28th day of February 2017.

Published in the

Stillwater Gazette

March 3, 2017

659585