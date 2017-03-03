10 years ago this week….

This is a look back at some of the people and teams making news in the St. Croix Valley 10 years ago, as reported in the Stillwater Gazette.

Girls hockey — After knocking off rival Roseville 4-2 in the semifinals, the Stillwater girls’ hockey team captures the program’s first-ever state championship with a 4-1 victory over North Metro. Lisa Tuuri, Callie Dahl, Allison Schwab and Kristina King each score a goal for the Ponies, who also receive 26 saves from goaltender Amanda Plumm.

Wrestling — The Stillwater wrestling team advances 11 to the semifinals of the Section 4AAA individual tournament, but Cody Madsen and Colin Goulette are the only Ponies to qualify for state. Madsen, a sophomore, places second in the 119-pound weight class while Goulette is the runner-up in the heavyweight division.

Gymnastics — Ending her prep career as the most decorated gymnast in school history, Stillwater’s Caroline Hilpisch places second at the state meet in the all-around with a career best score of 38.825. The senior also captured two gold medals and two silver medals at previous state meets. Five of the top six gymnasts in the all-around represent Suburban East Conference schools, including individual champion Kayla Lang (38.975) of Park. Also competing at state for Stillwater, Kristina Krenz places third in the beam.