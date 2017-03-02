Column: Watermark’s 4-year birthday: Rip off the roof

Jarvis Glanzer

BY JARVIS GLANZER

GUEST COLUMNIST

At Watermark Church, we are a few days away from celebrating our four-year birthday. Four years we have been in this amazing community. Four years we have been loving and serving. Four years we have building a church family and building God’s kingdom. Four years and many more to come.

As I think of the last four years, the verses that come to my head are found in Mark 2:2-5: “They gathered in such large numbers that there was no room left, not even outside the door, and he preached the word to them. Some men came, bringing to him a paralyzed man, carried by four of them. Since they could not get him to Jesus because of the crowd, they made an opening in the roof above Jesus by digging through it and then lowered the mat the man was lying on. When Jesus saw their faith, he said to the paralyzed man, ‘Son, your sins are forgiven.’” (NIV)

In verse 11, Jesus says to the man, “I tell you, get up, take your mat and go home.”

This is the story I used when I preached my first message at Watermark. Imagine four friends ripping off the roof and letting in that hot Mediterranean sun. All that dirt and dust falling on the crowd inside. As they lowered the man down, you can just imagine the frustration of the onlookers.

The four knew if they just put their friend in front of Jesus that miracles would happen. They had to get past the crowd somehow and get their friend near him. So they made a way, they built a mat, ripped off the roof, and put him in front of Jesus.

As a church and as a community, we need to be like these friends. We need to be willing to build and rip off roofs for others. We must try to make a way for others to be healed. I tell our volunteers almost every Sunday, “Every time you greet, give a hug, serve in the nursery, play in the worship band or serve in any other capacity, you are ripping off the roof so someone can see Jesus in a better way.”

As churches, need to be willing to do the dirty work of ripping off the dirty roofs and lowering people through them.

It took a team to make dreams happen. It took four friends. We need each other. We need to build a culture in our homes, schools, businesses and churches, that serves and loves well. That goes the extra mile. In order to build the culture, we need to be the culture first. We need to be those friends.

In Matthew 25:40, Jesus says, “Truly I tell you, whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me.” By loving people, we are loving Jesus. In serving others we are serving him.

You’re welcome to join us on Sunday, March 5, for our four-year celebration service. 10 a.m. at Stillwater Junior High.

Jarvis Glanzer is pastor of Watermark Church in Stillwater.