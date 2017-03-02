SCPA: Bissen finishes 78th at state meet

St. Croix Preparatory Academy junior Sam Bissen placed 78th at the boys’ alpine skiing state meet at Giants Ridge on Wednesday, Feb. 15. Bissen, ranked 75th with a time of 1:10.42 on his first run and was disqualified on his second run.
Bissen qualified for state while placing 10th in a time of 1:19.25 at the Section 7 Meet on Wednesday, Feb. 7 at Giants Ridge.
Lions close out regular season with loss
Olivia Witt scored 14 points, but the SCPA girls’ basketball team was unable to charge back from a 34-19 halftime deficit in a 58-47 nonconference setback at Fridley on Tuesday, Feb. 21. Eli Schulte added nine points for the Lions (6-8 MCAA, 13-13).
• Mary Ture tossed in 12 points to lead three Lions in double figures as SCPA topped New Life Academy 59-50 in a Minnesota Christian Athletic Association game on Saturday, Feb. 18. Jade Fisher added 11 points and Meg Schulte chipped in with 10 for the Lions, who outscored the Eagles 32-24 in the second half.
• Spectrum out distanced SCPA 61-52 in an MCAA contest on Thursday, Feb. 16.
Losing streak hits four for SCPA boys
CJ Woda scored 23 points to send Heritage Christian Academy to a 67-38 Minnesota Christian Athletic Association boys’ basketball victory over SCPA on Tuesday, Feb. 21. Matt Kaul supplied 16 points to lead the Lions (5-8 MCAA, 11-11), who have lost four in a row.
• New Life Academy jumped out to a 32-13 halftime lead in an eventual 62-44 MCAA victory over the Lions on Friday, Feb. 17. Kaul paced SCPA with 17 points while Jayton Metcalf added 10.