A Memorial Service for

Martin E. Hansen, of Stillwater, Minnesota will be held on Saturday March 18, 2017 at 11:00a.m. at People's Congregational Church in Bayport, with Reverend Linda Tossey officiating.

Martin Eugene Hansen, son of A. Martin and Andrella (Hill) Hansen was born on December 27, 1933 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. At the age of two his family moved to Stillwater. He attended school at Washington Elementary School in the Stillwater. His family moved to Lake City in 1948 and Marty graduated from Lake City High School, Lake City MN in 1951. Marty continued his education at Dunwoody and U of M with a degree in Civil Engineering. Marty spent his entire career with Pillsbury.

Martin was united in marriage to Judith Griffith on September 11, 1955. The couple moved to Stillwater, MN, in 1958. Martin was a member of People's Congregational Church in Bayport, and was passionate about the church's labyrinth garden which he helped to maintain for 15 years.

Martin loved to hunt and travel, he especially enjoyed cruises. Martin will be remembered for the love of his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was a man full of grace and compassion and was kind to everyone he met.

Martin died on February 25, 2017 at his home in Stillwater, Minnesota after a long and hard fought battle with ALS. He was 83 years old. He is survived by his loving wife Judith Hansen of Stillwater; four children: David Hansen (friend Dawn) of Stillwater, Karen (Kyle) Berget of Morris, Daniel Hansen (friend Bert) of Hudson, WI, Sheila (Mark) Friedrich of Afton; 7 Grandchildren 6 and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother John.

In lieu of flowers the family prefers memorials to the People's Congregational Church Garden, Lakeview Hospice or the ALS Association, MN/ND/SD Chapter.

People's Congregational Church Garden, 309 3 rd St. N., Bayport, MN 55003

Lakeview Hospice, 1715 Tower Dr. W., Stillwater, MN 55082

ALS Association, MN/ND/SD Chapter, 333 Washington Ave. N., Suite 105, Mpls, MN 55401