Letter: Who is behind 834 Voice?

To the editor:

834 Voice appears to be a secretive special interest lobby. No one on the school board, and no one I know in Stillwater, can tell me (or is willing to tell me) who the members of 834 Voice’s board are. No one can tell me (or is willing to tell me) who its officers are. No one can show me a copy of its corporate bylaws. We have no idea who is funding its lawsuits against our school district. The $12,000+ shown on the Go Fund Me website set up by Jennifer Theisen-Axelrod (the incorporator of 834 Voice) is a small fraction of the value of the legal services used by 834 Voice. 834 Voice is not transparent. My experience in life has been that organizations that practice such secrecy tend to be fronts for hidden special interests. Our school district should direct its attorneys to vigorously investigate who is controlling and financing 834 Voice’s litigation against ISD 834. The parents and taxpayers of ISD 834 should know who these people are what their agenda is. The time has come for some sunlight, nature’s best disinfectant.

Carl Blondin

Stillwater