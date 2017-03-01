Ducks Unlimited invites public to breakfast

The Ducks Unlimited Greenwing Day annual pancake and sausage breakfast is slated for Saturday, March 11 at Heights Hall and Club, 5880 Omaha Ave. N., Oak Park Heights. This year’s theme is Up North Minnesota.

There will be exhibits and activities from Wild Images in Motion (taxidermy) and The Wildlife Science Center. Games include deer hunter, basketball hoops, goose blind Nerf shoot, and more.

Breakfast includes blueberry pancakes, sausages, moose meat balls and beverages. Cost is $25 for children and $5 for adults. Kids under 12 must be accompanied by an adult.

Event is 9 a.m. to noon. and is open to the public. It’s sponsored by the St. Croix Valley/Stillwater Ducks Unlimited Chapter.