Delmere “Del” B. Blocher

Delmere Blocher of Stillwater, MN, passed away on February 25, 2017, surrounded by his family. He was 81 years old.

The feeling of loss, even more profound, as Del’s wife and our mother, Jane, proceeded him in death one month ago to the day.

Del was born in Chicago, IL to Del and Agnes Blocher, April 11, 1935.

He is survived by his five children, Del (Colleen), Chris, Diane (Paul Bischel), Cindy, Michael (Robin); his grandchildren, Connor, Emily, Natalie and John; step-granddaughters Miranda and Marissa, step-great-grandchild, Nora, brother Allen; sister, Arlo (Robert Maloney); nephews, David (Carolyn), Gregg (Anne); and several great nephews and nieces.

A joint memorial service will be held for Del and Jane on June 11th, 2017 at 1 p.m. with a reception and light lunch to follow from 2 – 5p.m. at the Bradshaw Celebration of Life Center, 2800 Curve Crest Blvd., Stillwater, MN. Memorial donations for Del and Jane will go to the Cathedral High School Scholarship Fund, St. Cloud, MN.

