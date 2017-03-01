County board makes appointments to advisory boards

The Washington County Board of Commissioners made several appointments to county advisory boards Feb. 7:

• Theresa McCormick, Woodbury, was appointed to the Minnesota Extension Committee, representing Commissioner District 5. The extension committee is required by state law. McCormick will serve a first term expiring Dec. 31, 2020. The committee has input on educational programs and services provided by Extension agents in the areas of agriculture, economic, and human development, community leadership, and environment and natural resources.

• Tammy Lewis, Cottage Grove, was also named to the Minnesota Extension Committee to a first term expiring Dec. 31, 2020.

• Robert Bankers, Woodbury, was appointed to the Historic Courthouse Advisory Council, representing Commissioner District 5. He was appointed to a third term, which will expire Dec. 31. The council reviews current operational and long-range plans of the Historic Courthouse building use and restoration within the context of the mission statement adopted by the Washington County Board of Commissioners for the Historic Courthouse.

• Ryan Collins, Stillwater, was appointed to the Historic Courthouse Advisory Council to fill a vacancy as a representative of the Washington County Historical Society. Collins will serve a first term ending Dec. 31, 2020.

• Kent Grandlienard, Baytown Township, was appointed to the Groundwater Advisory Board, to fill a vacancy for a representative of a local government unit. He will serve a first term expiring Dec. 31. 2020. Established by state law, the advisory board is to advise the Washington County Board of Commissioners on matters relating to the development, content, implementation, and periodic review and revision of the Washington County Groundwater Management Plan.