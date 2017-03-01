County announces inaugural Public Health Achievement Awards

The Washington County Department of Public Health and Environment is seeking nominations for its first-ever Public Health Achievement Awards. The awards will recognize and honor residents who devote their time, energy, and talents to improve the public health of individuals, families, communities, and environments in Washington County.

Public Health Achievement Awards are available in the following categories:

• Youth Award — an individual 18 years or younger at time of nomination;

• Individual Award — an individual 19 years or older at time of nomination; and

• Community Group Award — community coalitions, partnerships, or organizations regardless of age.

Winners of the 2017 Public Health Achievement Awards will be celebrated during National Public Health Week, which is observed during the first full week of April (April 3-7 in 2017). National Public Health Week is part of an initiative to create the healthiest nation in one generation.

For more information, including selection criteria and the nomination form to submit a candidate or candidates for a Public Health Achievement Award, see www.co.washington.mn.us/publichealthaward. Nominations will be accepted through March 1.