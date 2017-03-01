Boys swimming and diving: Stillwater cruises to sixth straight JV conference title

Parker Schulte and David Beck each won two events to help boost the Stillwater boys’ swimming and diving team to a runaway victory in the Suburban East Conference JV meet on Saturday, Feb. 18 at Stillwater Junior High School. The Ponies racked up 604 points to easily outdistance runner-up Mounds View (312) and third-place Woodbury (305).

It marked the sixth straight JV conference championship for the Ponies and 18th in the past 23 years.

“It was really fun,” Ponies coach Brian Luke said. “It’s one of the more fun meets of the year. I thought the kids did really well and that bodes well for the future. We’re looking forward to see how these kids progress.”

Schulte won the 50 freestyle by more than eight-tenths of a second, touching the wall in 24.30, and also prevailed in the 100 freestyle with a time of 54.60. Beck, meanwhile, claimed first place in the 200 individual medley (2:13.73) and the 500 freestyle (5:15.31) — an event Stillwater dominated with a sweep of the top five spots with Nicholas Nelson (5:18.23), Brendan Pelto (5:32.71), Lucas Wimberger (5:39.29) and Thomas Watry (5:41.98) lining up behind Beck.

Nelson took top honors in the 200 freestyle with a time of 2:01.12 while Arthur Fugate (1:09.19), Luke Dickinson (1:09.58) and Tristan Counts (1:10.42) placed 1-2-3 for the Ponies in the 100 breastroke.

Stillwater also swept the top three places in the 100 butterfly with Jack Batterton (1:01.61), Fugate (1:01.70) and Matt Payne (1:04.53).

“There were some nice swims in there,” Luke said. “Beck and Schulte won a couple of events and Batterton had some nice times there. Dickinson and Counts both made the section cut-off in the breastroke, so that was very good. It’s unfortunate for the kids that they can’t swim in the section meet, but it bodes well that we’re six, seven or eight deep in those events.

“Nick Nelson did really well, too. He won the 200 and was second in the 500 and both those times would make the finals at the section meet.”

The Ponies finished first in all three relays, including a 1-2-3 showing in the 400 freestyle relay — led by Schulte, Nelson, Batterton and Beck with a winning time of 3:43.38.

The depth showing up throughout the meet and especially in that final event offers encouragement for future teams in a program that has captured 30 consecutive varsity conference dual meets.

“I remember yelling for one of our relays to beat this team in Lane 6 and then I realized it was our own relay,” Luke said.

• The Section 4AA Meet began with swimming prelims on Thursday, Feb. 23 and continues with diving on Feb. 24. The swimming finals are set for Saturday, Feb. 25 at SJHS starting at 1:30 p.m.