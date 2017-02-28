‘Mystery Wall’ added for 10th annual gala for The Partnership Plan on March 11

The “Mystery Wall” will take its place as the newest activity to spice up a night of fun-with-a-purpose at The Partnership Party on March 11. This will mark the 10th year of The Partnership Plan’s gala that raises funds to support enrichment projects and activities in Stillwater Area Public Schools.

The Partnership Party is scheduled for Saturday, March, 11, 5:30-11 p.m. at Envision Event Center (formerly the Prom Center). Admission is $75 per person. Teachers and staff of Stillwater schools are invited to attend for $50.

The Partnership Party got a major reboot last year, renaming itself from Jeans & Jewels and revising the night to provide more opportunity for socializing. This year, The Partnership Plan is adding the Mystery Wall to the games, silent auction, live auction, candy bar, music and dancing that will round out the evening.

Attendees will be able to purchase the opportunity to choose a mystery item, which will be revealed from behind a wall. The item might be a gift certificate or a physical item. If it isn’t to the buyer’s liking, he or she can ask for a special necklace to wear. Then it’s a matter of searching the room for other necklace-wearers to make a deal. The goal is to send everyone home with a desired item and encourage people to make new connections in the room.

Also new this year is the opportunity for offsite bidding for those who cannot attend. This bidding is only available for the silent auction, which includes items such as reserved seating for eight at graduation; a custom-made farmhouse dining table; an all-season, all-sports pass to Suburban East sports games; and four DisneyWorld Park Hopper passes. Clicking the online link for registration allows individuals to sign up for offsite bidding. WCCO Chief Meteorologist Chris Shaffer

The master of ceremonies for the event will be Chris Shaffer, WCCO-TV meteorologist. Shaffer is also a Distinguished Alumnus of Stillwater Area High School.

In the 10 years of its existence, The Partnership Plan’s gala has raised more than $600,000 to help fund the educational extras that are beyond the reach of District 834. TPP gives classroom grants to teachers with ideas to make learning more effective and engaging for students. It provides strategic, districtwide grants that touch thousands of students at once. And it funds Big Impact Arts grants and Big Impact Technology grants, initiatives across multiple buildings that are brainstormed and identified by groups of teachers.

More info about the Partnership Party is available at partnershipplan.org/the-partnership-party.