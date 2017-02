The Stillwater City Council has approved eight dates for the Cruisin’ on the Croix car show in downtown Stillwater this summer.

The show is scheduled every other Wednesday, June 7 through Sept. 13, with an exception for the week of July 4. Care show dates will be June 7, 21, July 12, 19, Aug. 2, 16, 30 and Sept. 13.

The footprint of the event will also change slightly this year. No lots north of Mulberry Street will be used.