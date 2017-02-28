Boys basketball: Strong second half lifts Rangers over Stillwater

Manny Jingco drives to the basket for Stillwater during the second half of a Suburban East Conference boys’ basketball loss to Forest Lake on Tuesday, Feb. 21 at Stillwater Area High School. (Gazette staff photo by Stuart Groskreutz)

OAK PARK HEIGHTS — Stillwater battled back once, but was unable to withstand a Forest Lake run in the second half as the Rangers pulled away for a 71-43 Suburban East Conference boys’ basketball victory on Tuesday, Feb. 21 at Stillwater Area High School.

The Ponies trailed throughout much of the first half before pulling even at 27-all early in the second half. Forest Lake (8-5 SEC, 15-8) answered with a 22-4 run that was capped by consecutive 3-pointers from Mitch Jerde and Jake Larson to provide a 49-31 lead.

“It’s been a trend this year where we aren’t able to limit mistakes,” Ponies coach Brady Hannigan said. “We struggled moving the ball with their 1-2-2 press and 1-3-1 zone and we took some poor shots and they ended up going on quite a run there.”

Stillwater trailed 13-4 more than six minutes into the game, but climbed back into the game before halftime as Evan Parker hit a 3-pointer with a minute remaining and Devontae Hatcher scored on an out-of-bounds play as time expired to pull within 25-21.

“We played very well and we showed we can play with teams for 20 to 25 minutes, but then we’ll go a four- or five-minute span where we don’t play very well,” Hannigan said.

Forest Lake took advantage with a 15-3 edge in offensive rebounds, which led to 12 additional possessions.

Larson finished with 23 points to lead all scorers and John Schrader added 11 for the Rangers, who outscored Stillwater 46-22 in the second half.

It was the 14th loss in a row for the Ponies (1-13 SEC, 3-20), who received 10 points apiece from Hatcher and Manny Jingco. Lucas Braun chipped in with nine points.

Forest Lake 25 46 — 71

Stillwater 21 22 — 43

Forest Lake (pts): Jake Larson 23, Thad Ball 6, John Schrader 11, Cooper Berg 6, Dylan Corcoran 6, Zach Halley 1, Mitch Jerde 10 and Jack Breitbach 8.

Stillwater: Lucas Braun 9, Fisher Jakupciak 2, Joe Haggard 4, Nate Shikenjanski 5, Manny Jingco 10, Evan Parker 3 and Devontae Hatcher 10.

3-pointers: FL (5): Larson 3 and Berg 2; St (2): Braun and Parker.

Free throws: FL, 10-15; St, 9-12.

Fouls: FL, 15; St, 16.

Fouled out: None.

Woodbury 83, Stillwater 59

At Woodbury, returning to action for the first time in more than three weeks, Manny Jingco poured in a game-high 32 points in an 83-59 loss at league-leading Woodbury on Friday, Feb. 17.

Michael Jones knocked down five 3-pointers and paced the Royals (12-2 SEC, 17-6) with 30 points. He also connected on 11 of 12 free throws.

The Ponies kept pace throughout the first half, despite trailing 32-28. Woodbury, however, used an 8-0 run helped by three Stillwater turnovers and two 3-pointers by Ike Thilgen in the last 90 seconds before intermission to build a 12-point cushion.

Woodbury drained 8 of its 12 3-pointers in the first half.

“They’re a good team and they shot well in the first half,” Ponies coach Brady Hannigan said. “We hung for a while in the beginning and they ground away at us and we never came back.”

Evan Parker totaled four 3-pointers and finished with 12 points for the Ponies, who were outscored 18-2 at the free throw line.

Stillwater 28 31 — 59

Woodbury 40 43 — 83

Stillwater (pts): Lucas Braun 1, Josh Lorenson 6, Nate Shikenjanski 4, Manny Jingco 32, Mason Urban 2, Evan Parker 12 and Devontae Hatcher 2.

Woodbury: Kam Claypool 2, Jake West 9, DJ Fleming 2, Ike Thilgen 12, Michael Jones 30, Drew Bramlett 2, Nolan Glunz 6, David Alston 8, Ryan Christensen 2 and Nathan Bursch 10.

3-pointers: St (9): Lorenson 2, Parker 4 and Jingco 3; Wo (12): Thilgen 4, West, Jones 5 and Glunz 2.

Free throws: St, 2-8; Wo, 18-24.

Fouls: St, 18; Wo, 14.

Fouled out: St, Jakupciak.