Girls basketball: Ponies shoot down Forest Lake

FOREST LAKE — Even with injuries piling up, the Stillwater girls’ basketball team will enter the postseason with victories in each of its final three Suburban East Conference games.

The Ponies held off Forest Lake 49-41 on Tuesday, Feb. 21 to sweep the season series and finish the regular season with an 11-15 record — which is the most victories for Stillwater since going 15-12 in 2011-12. The Ponies finished 5-11 in conference play to place eighth in a league that features four teams within a game of the lead with one game remaining.

Stillwater is idle for the final night of conference play while White Bear Lake (11-4 SEC, 17-8) holds a one-game lead over Roseville (10-5, 19-6), East Ridge (10-5, 18-7) and Cretin-Derham Hall (10-5, 15-9).

The Ponies spoiled Senior Night for Forest Lake after racing out to a 17-0 lead to start the game. It took the Rangers nearly eight minutes to score their first point, but climbed back to within 24-19 at halftime.

Stillwater, which played without post player Maddie Whittington and Emma Murphy, struggled against the Rangers’ defensive pressure while committing 32 turnovers. Forest Lake closed within 42-39 with 1:35 remaining, but Payton Bruggers drained a 3-pointer and the Ponies finished the game with a 7-2 run to pull away.

“We’re still missing Maddie and were missing Emma and we played some kids that normally don’t play as much, but they were relaxed,” Ponies coach Willie Taylor said. “Bruggers played a big role in that game and Taylor Brady has come in and played pretty well for us.”

Even with Whittington out, the Ponies held a 43-34 rebounding edge.

Sara Scalia led all scorers with 18 points and also finished with eight rebounds and five steals in a strong all-around game.

“She was just tough,” Taylor said. “She’s been playing like that almost the whole last month. She has picked up hher defense and she’s really upped her game here the second half of the year.”

Claire Patterson added 11 points for the Ponies.

Abigail Groeneweg collected 13 points for the Rangers, who were ice cold while connecting on just 1 of 21 attempts from outside the three-point arc.

“Forest Lake is very good,” Taylor said. “The big thing is when we’re making shots and they’re not.”

Seeding for the Section 4AAAA tournament will take place on Saturday, Feb. 25 and the quarterfinal games are slated for Wednesday, March 1 at the higher seed.

Stillwater 24 25 — 49

Forest Lake 19 22 — 41

Stillwater (pts): Rachel Houle 2, Emily White 5, Taylor Brady 4, Claire Patterson 11, Sara Scalia 18, Torri Chute 2, Payton Bruggers 5 and Megan Lampright 2.

Forest Lake: Abi Aspherheim 5, Tia Moscatelli 6, Kenzie Stumne 8, Lexie Hultman 1, Lindsey Johnson 4, Maddy Rice 4 and Abigail Groeneweg 13.

3-pointers: St (7): White, Patterson, Scalia 4 and Bruggers; FL (1): Aspherheim.

Free throws: St, 4-6; FL, 6-13.

Stillwater 72, Woodbury 59

At Oak Park Heights, pressed into a bigger role with post players Maddie Whittington, Rachel Houle (illness) and Payton Bruggers (ankle) sidelined, Taylor Brady supplied 10 points and pulled down 11 rebounds to help the Ponies to a 72-59 conference victory over Woodbury on Friday, Feb. 17 at Stillwater Area High School. With three of its tallest players sidelined, guard Sara Scalia handled the center tip-off to start the game for the Ponies.

Woodbury (9-6, 14-10) was also playing short-handed with top player Rachel Hakes out of the lineup, but teammate Cecile Kieger picked up the slack with a game-high 26 points.

Stillwater closed out the first half on a 10-2 run to open up a 32-23 lead at the break.

Scalia set the pace for the Ponies with 22 points while Claire Patterson chipped in with 15. Stillwater shot well from all over, connecting on 16 of 32 two-point field goals and 7 of 17 from long range. Stillwater also outscored the Royals 19-8 at the free throw line.

“The kids played relaxed and before we knew it we were in the ballgame,” Ponies coach Willie Taylor said. “Brady came in and played pretty well and Mary Fultz played — both also played in the JV game. I thought this was a really good win for our kids.”

The Ponies lost to Woodbury by nine points earlier this season.

Woodbury 23 36 — 59

Stillwater 32 40 — 72

Woodbury (pts): Elizabeth Jordahl 4, Ellie Kreibich 4, Solape Amusan 15, Cecile Kieger 26, Cam Veenbaas 6, Maren Blodgett 2 and Kassidy Mackie 2.

Stillwater: Torri Chute 4, Megan Lampright 9, Claire Patterson 15, Sara Scalia 22, Emma Murphy 6, Emily White 4, Mary Fultz 2 and Taylor Brady 10.

3-pointers: Wo (5): Kieger 3 and Veenbaas 2; St (7): Murphy 2, Scalia 3, Brady and Lampright.

Free throws: Wo, 8-11; St, 19-27.

St. Francis 56, Stillwater 55

At St. Francis, the Ponies led by four points in the final minute, but St. Francis rallied to score five straight points to claim a 56-55 nonconference victory on Saturday, Feb. 18.

Stillwater trailed by six points at halftime and 12 with 10 minutes remaining, but rallied to claim a 55-51 lead with 28 seconds remaining. Sydney Zgutowicz completed an old-fashioned three-point play and tied up thet Ponies for a jump ball on the ensuing possession — with the ball going right back to St. Francis. Zgutowicz scored again with just four seconds remaining and Stillwater was unable to create a reasonable look at the basket as time expired.

“We just made some bone-headed plays down the stretch,” Ponies coach Willie Taylor said.

Stillwater was playing without Emma Murphy after she suffered an ankle injury the previous night against Woodbury.

Scalia finished with 23 points to lead the Ponies, who also received 11 points from Megan Lampright. Taylor Brady led Stillwater with six rebounds.

Zgutowicz led St. Francis (16-8) with 23 points while Anna Schultz totaled nine points and a game-high 14 rebounds.

Stillwater 24 31 — 55

St. Francis 30 26 — 56

Stillwater (pts): Torri Chute 3, Megan Lampright 11, Claire Patterson 8, Sara Scalia 23, Emily White 7 and Delaney Wagner 3.

St. Francis: Anna Schultz 9, Sydney Zgutowicz 23, Gracie Eastman 7, Amme Sheforgen 11 and Daelyn O’Brien 6.

3-pointers: St (11): White 2, Patterson, Scalia 3, Chute and Lampright 3 and Wagner; SF (1): Eastman.

Free throws: St, 10-14; SF, 15-20.

