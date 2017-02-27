Column: Big sister advice

Marny Stebbins (Photo courtesy of Shelly Kryzer Photography)

I read an article this week confirming first-born children scientifically are more intelligent than their younger siblings. In the name of scientific advancement, I immediately shared it with my younger (and overachieving) brother and sister (as fast as my little sausage fingers could type). There is nothing as compelling as some scientific proof from the Huffington Post to keep an eye surgeon and multi-doctorate scholar in their place.

I may be the underachiever of my family, but I am still the big sister, and with such title comes a responsibility to tell my siblings what to think. And do. And when to show up and what type of salad or appetizer to bring.

Some people (who may have benefitted from my “breaking in” of the family curfew) might say I’m a little bossy. I remind such people that the world is desperate for true leadership and also if they don’t purchase the pre-split hamburger buns, they should add an extra 10 minutes on to their prep-time before Mother’s Day Brunch.

Now, I know my siblings are very capable adults who can decide their own thread count preference independently. I know they can Google their own directions to the cabin, even during construction season. I know they can differentiate between butter and margarine. But. I. Can’t. Turn. It. Off. Big sisters are engineered to pass along our, ahem, “wisdom.” Warranted, or not. Usually, not.

“It comes from love,” I remind them.

“Uh-huh. And an insistence on reminding us of your towering GPA,” smart-talks my brother. (I might have just added the “towering.” Big sisters are also known to embellish the juicy details).

It’s true, we sometimes make ourselves sound a touch grander than we may actually be. For example, those summers cocktail waitressing on the patio were more akin to “Animal House” than a weekend at the Kennedy estate. And throughout the entirety of my fancy legal internship (on the penthouse floor with the private elevator) I answered to the name, “Marly.” As in, the dog. For 12 months, I answered to a dog’s name. I even blew out the dog’s birthday candles.

There may have been times when my version of an experience steered my siblings a wee off track. I feel the need to apologize for any misrepresentation of Boone’s Farm “wine” or strip karaoke (although, one certainly enables the other).

At other times, I may have omitted details. Like, childbirth. Even with an epidural and a room filled with inflated birthing balls and Mozart concertos, childbirth hurts. Punch the next face who offers you an ice cube, hurt.

But, despite our overbearing tendencies, nobody can contribute a more candid piece of advice than a big sister. We are champion truth-tellers when we need to be. Such as when to ditch the pleated khakis, when to pull the plug in a needy relationship, when to start waxing your upper lip, when to stop quoting Napoleon Dynamite, when to call your Mom, when to get a mammogram, when to get the second opinion, when you have been a royal pain in the rear. Even if it stings, big sisters can tell the truth because they tend to have more faith in us than we do in ourselves. After all, they know their competition.

I often tell my husband I married him for his sisters. As the oldest child in my family, I dreamed of having my own big sister with a closet full of shoes and a propensity to share. She would have great advice on everything from locker rooms to wedding vows and, of course, she would show me off to all of her fabulous friends. I never imagined her advising me on the benefits of natural butter.

And even though my sisters-in-law came with feet the size of kindergartners, I have not been disappointed. They have patiently allowed me to weep on their shoulders and diplomatically steered me toward answers. They make me laugh at all the stupid things I do and remind me to be grateful for my strength. They never bring Boones Farm wine.

And so, as most things in life, it wasn’t until I sat across the table that I learned the importance of who I am. The advice of a great big sister, no matter what the subject, ends with “I know you can.”

And don’t forget the buns.

Marny Stebbins lives in Stillwater with her husband and four children. She is a staunch believer in early bedtimes, caffeine enhancement and humor therapy.