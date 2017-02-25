Nordic skiing: Ponies miss spot on podium at state meet

Rana Kraftson pushes through the starting area for the Stillwater girls’ Nordic ski team during the freestyle portion of the pursuit race at the state meet on Thursday, Feb. 16 at Giants Ridge in Biwabik. (Gazette-ECM photo by Mark Sauer)

BIWABIK — Landing on the podium at the Nordic skiing state meet is no easy task — and neither is staying there.

After placing third a year ago, the Stillwater girls lost a tie-breaker to finish fourth in the state meet on Thursday, Feb. 16 at Giants Ridge. The Stillwater boys, meanwhile, slipped to sixth place in the team standings after finishing second in last year’s race.

Ely outscored defending champion Robbinsdale Armstrong 413-394 to capture the girls’ state title while Minneapolis Southwest, Stillwater and Duluth East each finished with 368 points. Southwest, however, won the tie-breaker — which uses the combined times of each team’s four top skiers — and the Ponies and Greyhounds followed in fourth and fifth.

“It was not the day we had hoped for and not the day that it could have been but it was the best effort we could give,” Ponies co-head coach Kris Hansen said. “It’s certainly disappointing to finish fourth, especially so because it was by such a very slim margin to third, but I know this group is on the rebound already, thinking about how we can make ourselves stronger for next year.”

Minneapolis Southwest posting a score of 421 to win the boys’ race ahead of runner-up Wayzata (405) and third-place St. Paul Highland Park (385). The scored 321 points to also finish behind Forest Lake (378) and Mora (347).

“It wasn’t what we had hoped for going into the season, but the result doesn’t take away from what we accomplished this season,” Stillwater co-head coach Torry Kraftson said. “We worked hard as a team and had some great racing throughout the season, including second place at the Mesabi Invitational, undefeated regular season conference racing, winning the conference meet and winning the section meet. I am very proud of every boy on the team for their hard work and for their successful season.”

Bohacek sets pace for Stillwater girls in 17th

After posting the 33rd fastest time in the morning’s 5-kilometer freestyle race, junior Siri Bohacek passed 16 skiers in the classical pursuit leg to finish 17th overall with a time of 34:32.9 — good enough to claim all-state honors. Stillwater’s other three scoring skiers were separated by 39 seconds, led by Rana Kraftson (35:18) in 30th place and teammates Libby Tuttle (35:34) and Emma Albrecht (35:57) following in 38th and 43rd.

“The state meet is flipped around from a typical pursuit in that we start with the freestyle race,” Hansen said. “By and large, we had pretty OK races in the morning, nothing super phenomenal, but also satisfying. Rana was in 20th and well within striking distance of 10th and we had five skiers in the top 40, which is almost unprecedented. It was not a great morning and yet we still felt confident about our chances to finish first or second on the day.

Finding snow and groomed trails to ski on has been an issue for the Ponies and other teams in this area of the state all season and the team was faced with another obstacle at state with regard to waxing. Emma Albrecht is the fourth member of the Stillwater girls’ Nordic ski team to cross the finish line at the state meet on Thursday, Jan. 16. Albrecht placed 43rd overall. (Gazette-ECM photo by Mark Sauer)

“The afternoon classic race was very tricky,” Hansen said. “The temperature was 33 degrees and the sun was poking in and out of the clouds, there was a strong southerly wind. In short, a kick waxing nightmare. We were trying different wax combinations until a few minutes before the race started. The boys were finishing and there was no place for the girls to test their wax; the whole stadium humming with different wax options and we ended up missing the wax on half our fleet. I take full responsibility for not being more decisive about the combination I felt was best. In the face of all the pre-race energy, I should have stuck to my choice.

“As a coach, you want to give the athlete their choice so they have confidence in their skis, but in the mayhem before the start, I should have known emotions rather than data were governing our thoughts. In the end, several of our skiers opted to go with a wax combination that helped them get up the hills but dragged horribly on the way down. That was my mistake and it definitely cost us a spot on the podium.”

Greta Peterson, the only senior in Stillwater’s six-member line-up, delivered a strong performance in the freestyle race to start the pursuit in 36th place.

“She was just floating over the snow and grinning from ear to ear while she raced,” Hansen said. “It was exactly what you want for your seniors at the state meet. Siri had a nice finish to the day in the classic race with the 11th fastest classic split. Siri had great skis that helped her pass others on both the uphills and the downhills and she coupled that we a really focused race on one of her favorite courses in the state.”

Liv Myers (36:21) and Hannah Beech (37:59) finished 75th and 106th for the Ponies.

“Despite not finishing where we had hoped, I am really proud of the effort the girls invested in this season and into this race,” Hansen said. “If you want to compete at this level, this sport doesn’t tolerate partial engagement. You have to throw your whole self into it. That takes courage because it means you might fail and you don’t have any excuses. It also means you have to accept when things don’t go how you want them to, learn what you can, and focus on the next day. This is a great group of athletes. They are hardworking, positive, and supportive of each other. I’m lucky to get to work with them.”

The lack of snow also took a toll this season. Hansen did not want to make excuses, but acknowledged it was a factor for teams competing at state.

“Without taking anything from the others, but looking to understand, there was definitely a trend for a strong state meet from those team that have had consistent access to snow this season, either because they live up North or because the can practice at one of the sites in the Twin Cities that makes snow,” Hansen said. “Washington County did an exceptional job maintaining the ski trails we practice on, but in the end, they can only do so much. We had to work pretty hard just to find ski-able snow almost every day. We haven’t had tracks to ski in on our home course during 2017. Coaches, athletes and parents have been going the extra mile the whole season simply to enable skiing. There’s no doubt in my mind that extra stress wore us all down.”

Team standings

1. Ely 413; 2. Robbinsdale Armstrong 394; 3. Minneapolis Southwest 368; 4. Stillwater 368; 5. Duluth East 368; 6. Forest Lake 361; 7. Hopkins 361; 8. Edina 322; 9. St. Paul Highland Park 297; 10. Burnsville 281; 11. Little Falls 244; 12. Eastview 235; 13. Henry Sibley 221; 14. Andover 188; 15. Maple Grove 161; 16. Bemidji 159.

Top 3

Freestyle-classical—pursuit

1. Erin Blanco (Ely) 15:33-16:47-32:20.0; 2. Anja Maijala (Cloquet-Esko-Carlton) 15:29-16:57—32:26.7; 3. Erin Moening (St. Paul Highland Park) 15:53-16:56-32:49.6.

Stillwater results

17. Siri Bohacek 17:08-17:24—34:32.9; 30. Rana Kraftson 16:43-18:35—35.18.3; 38. Libby Tuttle 17:17-18:16—35:34.0; 43. Emma Albrecht 17:20-18:37—35:57.8; 52. Greta Peterson 17:14-19:07—36:21.6; 75. Liv Myers 17:56-19:05—37:01.3; 106. Hannah Beech 18:49-19:10—37:59.1.

Kraftson nets all-state honors for Stillwater boys

Shad Kraftson earned all-state honors to pace the Stillwater boys at state. One of four seniors in the Ponies’ lineup, Kraftson slipped from 16th after the freestyle race in the morning to finish 25th in the classical pursuit.

Senior Josh Albrecht ranked 22nd at the midway point and finished 29th while Nolan Noer (50th to 63rd) and Noah Kneeskern (73rd to 84th) also lost ground in the afternoon.

Like it was for the girls, finding the correct wax was a challenge for the boys. Starting second on the team and 22nd overall in the classical pursuit, senior Josh Albrecht placed 29th overall for the Stillwater boys at the state meet. (Gazette-ECM photo by Mark Sauer)

“As a team we have often moved up in the results in the afternoon classical pursuit at the state meet,” coach Kraftson said. “However, kick waxing for the classical pursuit proved to be problematic for us. Temperatures for the afternoon classical race were just above freezing with a challenging combination of powder and ice.”

There was improvement for the Ponies in the bottom half of the lineup, however, as Caden Albrecht climbed to 74th and Brian Olson moved up to 79th. Junior Carl Bohacek passed more skiers in the pursuit than anyone on the course while moving up from 124th to 86th in the afternoon — a 38-spot improvement.

“Most of our skiers struggled to make our kick wax selection work well, with Shad, Josh, Noah, and Nolan all losing places in the classical pursuit,” Kraftson said. “However, our remaining three skiers gained ground with Brian moving up 19 places, Caden moving up 10 places, and Carl moving up an impressive 38 places.”

• The Ponies enjoyed a better day prior to the state meet as they captured titles in the “A” and “B” races in the Charlie Banks Relays, which were held at Giants Ridge on Wednesday, Feb. 15.

This year’s event used a mixed-gender relay format, with each athlete skiing three kilometers. The Charlie Banks Relay is open to any skiers not competing in the state meet.

The Stillwater team of Colin Gray, Hannah Brown, Ian Ruh and Sydney Peterson claimed the top spot in the A relay. Brown moved the Ponies from 10th to fourth with the second leg and Ruh maintained that position before Peterson took over and passed everyone ahead of her to clinch the victory by a healthy margin.

Stillwater also prevailed in the B relay with Evan Dybvig, Sintra Nichols, Grant Hietpas and Bethany Olson pulling away for the title.

“We are extremely grateful for the support of the families and volunteer coaches who came up to Giants Ridge and worked so hard on behalf of the team,” Hansen said. “I can’t even calculate the hours that went into ski prep and food prep. We are fortunate to be powered by such a strong community.”

Team standings

1. Minneapolis Southwest 421; 2. Wayzata 405; 3. St. Paul Highland Park 385; 4. Forest Lake 378; 5. Mora 347; 6. Stillwater 321; 7. Grand Rapids 315; 8. Eagan 312; 9. Duluth East 307; 10. Champlin Park 304; 11. Brainerd 273; 12. Edina 270; 13. Little Falls 259; 14. Robbinsdale Armstrong 231; 15. St. Paul Central 209; 16. Winona/Winona Cotter 200.

Top 3

Freestyle-classical—pursuit

1. Xavier Mansfield (Spring Lake Park) 13:35-14:48—28:23; 2. Patrick Acton (Eagan) 13:15-15:17—28:32; 3. William Kerker (Minneapolis South) 13:20-15:15—28:35.

Stillwater results

25. Shad Kraftson 14:18-15:35—29:53.4; 29. Josh Albrecht 14:26-15:42—30:08.4; 63. Nolan Noer 15:06-16:23.7—31:29.7; 74. Caden Albrecht 15:29-16:16—31:45.0; 79. Brian Olson 15:43-16:10—31:53.1; 84. Noah Kneeskern 15:22-16:40—32:02.5; 86. Carl Bohacek 16:14-15:59—32:13.3.

