Boys hockey: Stillwater tops 4th-ranked Fire to close out regular season

There was no coasting into the playoffs for the Stillwater boys’ hockey team, which outlasted Suburban East Conference rival White Bear Lake 4-0 before finishing off the regular season with a 3-1 triumph over No. 4-ranked Holy Family.

The Ponies’ victory over White Bear Lake at the St. Croix Valley Rec Center on Thursday, Feb. 16 locked up sole possession of its second straight league title against the only team that has provided the only blemishes on Stillwater’s conference slate the past two years with a tie last year and loss earlier this season. Cretin-Derham Hall (14-2, 18-7) finished two points behind the Ponies in the final standings.

Stillwater (15-1 SEC, 22-3) and the Bears were scoreless through two periods before Adam Eisele scored the game-winner at 2:39. The Ponies poured it on later in the period as Matthew Stanton, Luke Manning and Jesse Bjugstad each scored during a five-minute stretch to pull away.

“We didn’t say a lot between periods or anything, I thought we had good offensive zone pressure while maintaining good defensive responsibility,” Ponies coach Matt Doman said. ” I think obviously their goalie played really good and you’re going to run into a hot goalie, but if you’re doing good things and are getting pucks to the net and getting traffic good things are going to happen. That’s how the first one happened, we threw one in and it went off the back leg of the goalie and went in. I think we had good momentum for most of the game, but when get as many good chances and don’t score and you finally get one, I don’t know if it’s relief or what we expect, but it just ramped up.

Stillwater held a 45-13 advantage in shots on goal, but White Bear Lake goaltender Bob Parenteau stymied the Ponies for much of the game.

“Obiouvsly it’s a big rival and you know you’re going to get their best effort,” Doman said. “They’re tough to play against. When you’re committed to being defensive-minded first and foremost, it does put a challenge in front of you. To their credit, they’ve been able to do a good job of that and have won some big games against some good teams. You know you’re going to get a battle each time you go against them.”

The Ponies outscored their seven conference opponents by a combined 49-6 since losing to the Bears 2-1 on Jan. 14 — a loss which began a stretch of three losses in six games for Stillwater.

The conference championship is just the second for Stillwater in the more than 60-year history of the program, but while that alone is cause for celebration the Ponies have bigger goals in mind like defending their section championship and moving on from there.

“It is a balance,” Doman said. “I think depending on the year and your team, it might not be a realistic goal to win a state tournament because you have to be really good and have a lot of things go your way just to get to a state tournament, let alone win it. The conference championship, regardless of where we’re at as far as state rankings, is something we feel we should be battling for every year with the youth program we have and all the positive things going on there. We definitely don’t want to downplay — it’s not like we’ve won 20 of them and it’s old hat for us — but we’ve won two in a row now and we appreciate that. We talk about trying to win three banners and that’s the first banner we have, which leaves a mark on a program long after they’re gone and I’m gone. It’s a great way to leave your mark and a legacy.

Stillwater lit up Cretin-Derham Hall for seven first-period goals in a lop-sided victory on Feb. 14, but didn’t pull away until late against the Bears and in the regular season finale at highly regarded Holy Family.

“After the Cretin game and how we jumped on those guys in first period, to have that game against White Bear Lake where for two period we didn’t get what we were looking for, we were able to stay patient and stay with the process and do what we do well,” Doman said. “Our last three games were all different, but good experiences leading into the playoffs.”

Seth Eisele finished with 13 saves in goal for the Ponies.

• Stillwater received the No. 1 seed for the Section 4AA tournament and will face eighth-seeded North St. Paul in the quarterfinals on Saturday, Feb. 25 at Aldrich Arena. Game time is 11 a.m. The Polars (13-12) defeated Irondale 7-1 in the section play-in game on Feb. 21.

Other quarterfinal games feature No. 4 Mounds View vs. No. 5 Woodbury, No. 3 White Bear Lake vs. No. 6 Tartan, and No. 2 Hill-Murray vs. No. 7 Roseville.

White Bear Lake 0 0 0 — 0

Stillwater 0 0 4 — 4

First period — No scoring.

Second period — No scoring.

Third period — 1. St, Adam Eisele (Mason Bartosh) 2:39; 2. St, Matthew Stanton (Noah Cates) 10:05; 3. St, Luke Manning (Michael Kaufman) 12:49; 4. St, Jesse Bjugstad (Cates) 14:53.

Penalties — WBL, 5-10:00; St, 2-4:00.

Saves — WBL (Bob Parenteau) 13-15-13—41; St (Seth Eisele) 6-3-4—13.

Stillwater 3, Holy Family 1

At Victoria, it has been quality over quantity for Adam Eisele, who scored his third game-winner of the season on Saturday, Feb. 18 as the Ponies knocked off fourth-ranked Holy Family 3-1 in a nonconference game at the Victoria Recreation Center. The sophomore provided the deciding goal in a victory over White Bear Lake two days earlier and he came through again against the Fire (20-4-1) for his third goal of the season to go along with two assists.

“Eisele scored another big goal for us — two big goals in two games for us,” Stillwater coach Matt Doman said. “We’ve got some studs, but if you want to win a state tournament, you need that secondary scoring and need contributions from everybody. It was great to have him get two big goals like that.”

Noah Cates scored less than a minute into the second period to give the Ponies a 1-0 lead, but Matt Anderson — who like Cates is one of 10 finalists for the Mr. Hockey Award — evened the score for the Fire at 6:10 of the same period.

Stillwater survived some strong scoring chances from the Fire before Eisele scored five minutes into the third period for a 2-1 lead. Matthew Stanton added an empty net tally in the final seconds for his team-leading 24th goal of the season.

“It’s a really good team, and they have a bunch of really skilled players and they’re big and they’re physical,” Doman said. “We knew it was going to be as close to a playoff game as we’re going to get. I don’t know how much it affected the seedings, but they’re a top-five team in the state and we needed to prove we can beat some good teams and this was one of them.”

Seth Eisele also had a big day for the Ponies. The senior totaled 55 saves according stats reported by the Fire, though Doman said Stillwater’s count was less than that. Regardless, it was another outstanding game for Eisele, who has allowed just 1.26 goals per game this season.

“That was probably Seth’s best game,” Doman said. “He didn’t have 60 shots, but they had a lot of good opportunities. The confidence we have for him and for us knowing we have a guy like that back there is huge for us and our team. I know his numbers are really good and he’s made big saves all year for us. He’s had some games where maybe he only saw nine shots, but two were breakaways. I don’t think he’s gotten the credit he’s deserved all year, so if they want to give him 60 saves that’s good, too.”

The coach is pleased to be heading into the postseason playing well and riding a six-game winning streak, but knows the next game could be the last.

“I think, when you look at last three games and put those in perspective, it was good to know we played a good team and it was a physical game,” Doman said. “Those are the type of games you’re going to have to win if you want your season to continue to that last game. I think the last two weeks we’ve really picked up our game and done a lot of really good things. That late January and Hockey Day probably took a lot out of us, but to go through that and know we’ve come out on the right side of that and are playing our best hockey going into the playoffs, that’s huge.”

Stillwater 0 1 2 — 3

Holy Family 0 1 0 — 1

First period — No scoring.

Second period — 1. St, Noah Cates (Austin Murr, Matthew Stanton) :47; 1. HF, Matt Anderson (James Marooney (Patrick Reddan) 6:10.

Third period — 2. St, Adam Eisele (Luke Manning) 4:57; 3. St, Stanton (unassisted) en, 16:57.

Penalties — St, 3-6:00; HF, 0-0:00.

Saves — St (Seth Eisele) 18-20-17—55; HF (Jared Moe) 6-8-5—19.